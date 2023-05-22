James Gunn Nearly Wrote Out Main Character in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

James Gunn had the challenging task of wrapping up a trilogy of films in the perfect way. Some might say it’s not perfect, but we would argue it’s close. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does bring closure to many of the characters in the film, though Gunn recently revealed one character was nearly left out entirely.

Related: Marvel Confirmed a Big ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Secret That Everyone Missed

It is hard to think that Gunn would consider cutting anyone out of the Guardians of the Galaxy script, but his reasoning is also understandable. There are also many personalities to think about, actor and character-wise. Most MCU actors portraying the same characters for ten years or close to it have vocalized their wishes to step away. That certainly happened to Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who built the MCU as Iron Man and Captain America.

Though the Guardians of the Galaxy team can certainly live on past what James Gunn has created, he found a way to wrap things up on his end in a way that showcased the same type of passion and love that he displayed while at Marvel.

Though most of the team can also return to the MCU in some capacity, two completely done actors are Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana. Saldana has fully retired from her MCU career and was nearly cut from the third film entirely.

James Gunn “Toyed” With Cutting Gamora From ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

James Gunn recently sat down with the New York Times, revealing that the character nearly did not make the final cut. When asked if Gamora was almost cut out because of her relationship with the team (Peter especially), Gun had this to say:

“That was a possibility, yes. [Peter] would be dealing with her loss, but she wouldn’t come back and confront him in this different way. I toyed with it a lot as I was writing the script.”

Honesty, it would not have been that big of a loss had Gamora not made it into the film’s final cut. Though she was welcomed and shared a very emotional moment with Peter (and Groot), it would have made sense that she stayed out of sight with the Ravagers. The Gamora resurrected after the blip was not the same, which was purely evident in the film.

She was colder and fiercer and resembled more of the assassin that was described in the first film. Though Peter tried to reason with her and jog her memory, he failed miserably. Gamora felt like a secondary character to the rest of the team, but that was likely because she was. James Gunn wrote her as a gun for hire and not someone that shared a deeper connection with everyone apart from Nebula.

Related: Zoe Saldana Has Officially Announced Her Retirement as Marvel’s Gamora

Despite Gunn keeping her in the film, Gamora will now have to be recast regardless. Saldana is officially leaving the MCU, though she has stated she would love for the character to appear in future films. She understands the cultural impact that Gamora has made in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Do you think Jame Gunn cutting Gamora would have been a mistake? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!