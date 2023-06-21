Jensen Ackles Addresses DCU ‘Batman’ Rumors

Star of hit shows Supernatural and The Boys, Jensen Ackles has let it be known that he is interested in portraying the caped crusader, Batman/Bruce Wayne in the new DCU movie The Brave and the Bold, which is still in early production. This would be the first movie centered around the Dark Knight since James Gunn took over production of DC’s cinematic universe.

Ackles already has prior experience portraying Batman in the animated films Batman: Under the Red Hood (2010) and Batman: The Long Halloween (2021). He’s also set to play the role again in the upcoming animated film Justice League: Warworld.

These roles, as well as his stint on Amazon Prime’s gritty superhero drama The Boys, has lead to long-time fan-casting of Ackles as Batman. At a recent fan convention, he addressed the rumors, contradicting his interest in the role by saying, “Would I entertain the idea of playing my favorite superhero of all time? Nah, I’m good. It seems like a lot of work, you know. You gotta put in a bat suit and be a superhero. I would love it. Sign me up.”

While there are few details known about The Brave and the Bold, the movie will be based on Batman’s relationship with his biological son, Damian Wayne. In the comics, Damian was the child of Bruce and League of Assassins member Talia al Ghul. Bruce only finds out about Damian after the boy was raised by the League of Assassins for 10 years and struggles to control the violent nature of his son.

Gunn has stated that neither former Batman actors Robert Pattinson nor Ben Affleck will be reprising their roles as part of the DCU. The Flash director, Andy Muschietti, has signed on to direct the project with Flash writer, Christina Hodson reportedly attached as well.

Production is currently on hold as the WGA strike showing no signs of stopping. Ackles addressed the strike saying “There’s a strike going on in the entertainment industry, and until that gets solved, nobody is having conversations about anything.” However, fans are hopeful that the rumors and fan-casting will prove true with an official announcement soon.

Who would you want to see take on the caped crusader in the new DCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below!