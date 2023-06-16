New Batman: The Brave and The Bold Director has IT Factor

Batman is an American pop culture icon and any version of him put to cinema brings with it heavy criticism and expectations from fans. Last January, James Gunn announced several projects in development that would set the new DC cinematic universe or DCU in motion. One of the upcoming films that raised eyebrows from the fanbase is Batman’s The Brave and the Bold. Every new film project needs a director and it was announced yesterday that It and The Flash director, Andy Muschietti, will helm the movie.

DC Studio Chiefs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, expressed that after the screening of The Flash, they knew of no one better to take the reins of this story. They believe that Muschietti is not only a visionary director, but a massive DC fan. There is no script attached yet, but the It director and his producing partner/sister, Barbara Muschietti, will find the right screenwriter(s) for the project.

The Brave and the Bold will debut a new iteration of Batman/Bruce Wayne that will be separate from Robert Pattinson’s portrayal who exists within his own universe. The Batman is slated to have a sequel in 2025, but will be a standalone piece with no foreseeable connection to the DCU.

This version of the Dark Knight will be based on the 2006 ‘Batman and Robin’ comic run by Grant Morrison. The story centers around a Batman who is in the prime of his career and consumed by his crime-fighting crusade. Yet, his life’s pursuit is rattled by the revelation that he has a son with his former lover and occasional foe, Talia al Ghul.

His name is Damian Wayne and he is the heir to his maternal grandfather, Ra’s al Ghul’s League of Assassins. He was raised to be a warrior from an early age and is now a 10-year-old ninja that has no qualms with killing any adversary who stands in his way. Damian was created by Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert and was first introduced in ‘Batman: Son of the Demon’ (1987). Then, he took the mantle of Robin in ‘Batman #657’ in 2006. The spawn of Bruce Wayne is illustrated as egotistical, hotheaded, and slightly homicidal, but also endearing and innocent.

There is no release date for the eleventh live-action installment of the Caped Crusader, but the glaring personality differences between Bruce and Damian should hopefully lead to some comedic levity within the morose tone of most gritty versions of the World’s Greatest Detective.

Are you looking forward to another Batman movie? Do you think there will be a Bat-fatigue or is he too much of a cinema staple to fail?