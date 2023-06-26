‘The Flash’ Just Had Yet Another Huge Disaster, Thanks to Twitter

Things are not going well for The Flash, to say the least. After literal years of production delays (many due to COVID-19), multiple writers and writing teams coming and going, a whole slew of directors either passing on the project or being replaced by Warner Bros, and all of star Ezra Miller’s personal controversies, the film finally hit theaters and crashed as hard as a non-powered Barry Allen into a concrete wall.

The Flash made a mere $55 million at the box office in its opening weekend, approximately half of what DC Studios was hoping for the infamously troubled film. As if dismal box office returns and lukewarm (at best) critical reviews were not enough, the Ezra Miller movie got dealt another body blow: the dreaded leak.

‘The Flash’ Leak Popped Up on Twitter Over the Weekend

In what has to be a nightmare for Warner Bros executives, the entirety of The Flash movie leaked on Twitter over the weekend. Reportedly, the footage appeared to be from cam footage (so, likely not 4K quality, but still) and appeared on the now-suspended account @BriYoshFR. Beginning in the early hours of the day, The Flash was available to view in its full runtime for about eight hours before being taken down by Twitter.

The Flash leak was apparently viewed a staggering 1.7 million times before Twitter took down the post and suspended the account for violating site rules, which has to be absolutely horrible for any chances that the DC Universe film could turn its fortunes around and draw in further audiences.

Notably, The Flash leak also occurred after Twitter (under the leadership of new owner Elon Musk) dramatically increased the available video length able to be posted by some users; although it is against site guidelines, the new data and length limits make it very easy for entire films or TV shows to be available on the social media site.

The Flash has been in development since 2014 and was originally tentatively scheduled to be released in 2018. Ezra Miller was cast as Barry Allen/the Flash and first appeared in the Zack Snyder-directed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and the David Ayer-directed Suicide Squad (2016), before co-starring in the theatrical version of Justice League (2017). Miller would go on to cameo in the CW’s Arrowverse event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” (2019–20) and the HBO Max series Peacemaker (2022), so basically, the Flash was all over the place before the movie even came out.

The Andy Muschietti-directed (who took over from John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who came on board when Robert Zemeckis was not available, who was intended to replace Rick Famuyiwa, who replaced Seth Grahame-Smith, who was selected by Warner Bros after James Wan passed in favor of Aquaman) film is absolutely crashing at the box office and really didn’t need a huge, embarrassing leak of the film to further tank its numbers.

Not even the presence of returning Batman actors Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton (plus a closing cameo from a certain other Dark Knight actor) and Michael Shannon as General Zod seem to have convinced audiences to make it to theaters for The Flash. The movie now popping up online certainly can’t help.