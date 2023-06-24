DC Officially Announces ‘Batman Beyond’ Series, Ditches Michael Keaton

DC is moving forward with Batman Beyond after reports claimed they ditched Michael Keaton.

Earlier this year, Michael Keaton was rumored to be involved with a Batman Beyond project. Keaton returned as Batman for The Flash (2023) and other DC projects like Batgirl and Aquaman 2, but his role in the DC Universe has been drastically cut.

Now that Ezra Miller’s Flash movie isn’t doing great, reports of the Batman Beyond project happening are slim. It’s something fans have loved seeing in animation and comics, but it seems that a live-action version of the project won’t be happening anytime soon.

On the other hand, DC Comics announces that Terry Gennis will return without old Bruce Wayne to help him as he explores older parts of Gotham in his new series, “Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic.” One source shares that his adventure into Old Gotham will be filled with new dangers and present a new opportunity for the hero to prove that he is Batman:

“In Batman Beyond: Neo-Year, Terry McGinnis mourned the passing of his mentor, and defeated the evil A.I. controlling Neo-Gotham, asserting himself as the one true Batman, but this next battle will bring him to the remains of Old Gotham.Children are going missing and being swallowed by the city’s old bones. Batman Beyond will have to go underground, led by a mysterious splicer named Kyle the Catboi, to find the children and confront the city’s buried sins. What happened to the green of the city? What happened to magic? And what villains never left old Gotham?”

July 25th is when the comic series will hit shelves and be available. The series will obviously be interesting to see Terry work out how to defeat some of Gotham’s older villains when he doesn’t have someone like Bruce Wayne to help him.

It also shows fans why something like Batman Beyond in live-action could be a great way to tell a new story of Batman. Just like Spider-Man, stories about Miles Morales are interesting because it explores a different side of the hero, and Batman has only focused on Bruce Wayne’s Batman for the longest time.

People want to see more of Batman, but it’s not a bad idea to change things up. While James Gunn is rebooting Batman again for the DCU, it would be great to see this next era of DC live-action finally do something new and explore a Batman Beyond project with one of the older Batman actors reprising their roles like Keaton.

DC can make the movie into a DC Elseworlds project, meaning the film won’t be canon, like Robert Pattinson’s Batman saga. There is so much potential to show fans a radically different side of the DC Universe with Batman Beyond, and fans will only experience it in the comics for the next couple of years.

