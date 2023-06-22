DC Star Officially Jumps Ship After ‘Flash’ Gets Canceled

One Flash actor is done working with DC for the moment and is ready to change their acting career and leave that franchise behind.

Not every work experience is amazing. Sometimes actors on set can make a project unenjoyable, while other times, the crew makes the experience not so great. Grant Gustin loved his time as Barry Allen/Flash in the CW Series, but the series had to end. After nine seasons, Gustin said goodbye to his role not long ago. After several crossovers, the CW finally had to stop making certain series, and it was time for Flash to be over. It was a huge step forward in Gustin’s career, and while he enjoyed the experience, it will probably be the final time fans can see him as the Scarlet Speedster.

For James Gunn’s DCU, Ezra Miller is the Flash. Well, at least for now. Miller’s time as the Flash could end shortly due to their scandalous actions last year. The actor allegedly kidnapped a teenager, held a family at a weed farm, and threatened trans kids with a gun. The actor is now seeking medical help, but it’s clear from the fans that if Miller stays as the Flash, DC might be in trouble.

On the other hand, fans loved Gustin, and while fans hope that DC will hire the actor to replace Ezra Miller, it seems that Gustin’s time as the Flash is over as the actor is now starring in a new movie. Puppy Love, a new film including Lucy Hale and Gustin, will tell a story about a couple who slowly falls in love after their dogs have puppies.

Deadline reports that the movie is the first project under Lionsgate and Buzzfeed Studios’ new partnership. This movie might not hit it big at the box office, but it shows that Gustin isn’t going to wait for a role in the DCU as Flash.

Fans might love Gustin’s portrayal of the Scarlet Speedster, but the new DCU will probably recast a brand new actor and continue the story with that actor if Ezra Miller is let go. DC’s future is a mystery at the moment since James Gunn hasn’t told fans what to expect going forward with some iconic characters like the Flash, but Gustin’s actions prove that the actor is done waiting for DC to decide what to do and is back in the world of acting.

Do you wish Grant Gustin would star as the DCU’s Flash? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!