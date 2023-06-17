Audiences Think ‘The Flash’ Is as Bad as ‘Green Lantern’

The CinemaScore for The Flash (2023) is in – and it’s not good news.

Reports around The Flash have been negative even before the film’s release. After filming wrapped in 2021, its star Ezra Miller was embroiled in a long list of scandals, including three restraining orders and accusations of theft and harassment – something for which they were later apparently forced to formally apologize to Warner Bros. executives.

Now that the film is out in the world, it’s facing renewed backlash for everything from its CGI (which, according to its director, was actually on purpose) to its poorly-judged cameos, dubbed “digital necromancy” by disgruntled DC fans.

Some of its cameos have also triggered mass confusion among fans, who believe the film’s final cameo suggests a surprising face is taking over the mantle of one of DC’s most iconic heroes.

Considering all the bad press, it shouldn’t be too surprising that The Flash has struggled to make a splash at the box office – or that it seems to making a poor impression on those who are actually seeing it in theaters.

CinemaScore has given The Flash a B rating. The firm – which polls moviegoers at major movie releases to gauge the general public’s opinion – has previously bestowed the same rating for infamous flops in the superhero genre, such as Green Lantern (2011), Eternals (2021), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Not exactly great company.

The film has also seen its negative critic reviews stack up, with some labelling it a “flash in the pan” and a “DC misfire.”

Starting with Superman: Legacy (2025), DC is about to relaunch its cinematic universe under the leadership of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) writer and director James Gunn. While there have been tentative talks about a sequel to The Flash, its multiversal combination of all its predecessors do lend to a fitting conclusion to this era of DC if Gunn does choose to go that way. If its box office results are at all similar to Green Lantern, that might be for the best.