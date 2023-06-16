‘The Flash’ Director Insists the CGI Is Bad on Purpose

If you’ve seen The Flash (2023) and found some of the effects a little off, it turns out they were supposed to look that way. Apparently.

Few superhero films have had a production process as plagued as The Flash. Not only has Warner Bros. Pictures been trying to produce a film based on the DC Comics character since the 1980s, but once they found their Flash – Ezra Miller – the film’s reputation then had to contend with its star’s recurrent legal troubles.

Throughout 2022, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree assault for two separate incidents. A couple was also granted a temporary restraining order after Miller broke into their home and allegedly stole multiple items. He was again subjected to a second restraining order by the Standing Rock Sioux tribal court after being accused of “grooming” and “manipulating” an 18-year-old activist, and another by a mother and her twelve-year-old child after Miller was “inappropriate” towards the child.

While Warner Bros. was pressured to replace Miller as The Flash, the studio stood by the actor and supported their treatment for “complex mental health issues.” Miller later personally apologized to the co-chairpersons and co-CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group for their behavior and the negative headlines it generated and largely stayed away from promoting the film until its red carpet premiere.

Now, after a long and bumpy ride, The Flash is finally out in the world. Miller’s performance has been praised by critics, as has that of Michael Keaton, who reprises his role as a multiversal Batman. One aspect repeatedly highlighted as a weakness is its CGI, with Matt Zoller Seitz of RogerEbert.com declaring: “It features some of the best digital FX work I’ve seen and some of the worst.”

But apparently, that was on purpose. The film’s director Andy Muschietti has since stepped in to clarify that his intention was to ensure what the Flash sees is different from what a normal person would see.

“Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures,” he told io9. “We enter this ‘waterworld’ which is basically being in Barry’s POV. It was part of the design, so if it looks a little weird to you, that was intended.”

Not everyone’s buying that explanation. In response to the interview, Twitter user @ContentForAll wrote, “Jesus, quit gaslighting your audiences.”

Another user, @Brittlebonesbar, agreed that it was “definitely just an excuse” but noted that he’ll “let it slide cause the story was great.”

Meanwhile, user @YohannePhoto went so far as to argue that The CW’s version of The Flash – which starred Grant Gustin and wrapped up earlier this year – had better VFX, despite the cinematic adaptation having a $200 million+ budget. In their words: “Yikes.”

Whether or not the questionable CGI was intentional, it seems like its purpose has been totally lost on the audience.

Have you seen The Flash yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!