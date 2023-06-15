Can ‘The Flash’ Survive Ezra Miller?

Ezra Miller made their first public appearance at the The Flash movie premiere at the Grauman’s Chinese theater this past Monday. The actor thanked Warner Brothers Studios and DC executives like James Gunn for their “grace, discernment and care” during their time on the red carpet. While Miller’s demeanor evoked humbleness at the premiere, their presence brought nothing, but controversy after a series of upsetting allegations from the past two years.

Here is list of the most destructive conduct that led to the downward tailspin of Miller’s reputation:

In April 2020, it was reported that Miller was accused of choking strangers twice in Iceland.

Then, they were arrested twice in Hawaii. One was for second-degree assault by hitting a woman with a chair in March 2022. The other was for disorderly conduct and harassment that involved Miller losing their temper at a karaoke bar in April 2022.

In March 2022, even more damming behavior came to light. The parents of a Native American teen, Tokata Iron Eyes, accused Miller of grooming their child. They claimed it was a pattern of behavior that started when their son was 12. Iron Eyes rebuked the claim, yet a Massachusetts judge granted a temporary order of protection against Miller after determining he faced a “substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”

They also stole liquor from a neighbor’s house, which would result in a felony change in August 2022.

Next, Vermont state police pursued an emergency care order from a concerned mother of three children in the same month. She revealed that Miller was housing her and her kids, but that the accommodations at their farm were unsafe. It was riddled with bullets, drugs and accessible firearms. The mother claimed that her youngest child even picked up a bullet and put it in her mouth.

Miller’s behavior was allegedly the reason Warner Bros. pushed back the release date of The Flash from November 4, 2022 to June 16, 2023. This attempt to outrun the negative publicity of their $200 million blockbuster starring their protagonist was a daunting endeavor. The studio was already being bombarded with fan petitions to remove Amber Heard as Mera in the Aquaman sequel. Miller only accepted public responsibility for their downfall after the company allegedly considered shelving the film entirely. They then consulted a crisis PR expert with a pledge to seek complex mental health treatment in August 2022.

Since their hiatus, Miller has remained out of the spotlight for several months as they have let The Flash director, Andy Muschietti and DC Studio Chiefs, James Gunn and Peter Safran speak on their behalf. Despite the public drama, the film has still received rave reviews from its screening at CinemaCon. Plus, the trailers’ unveiling of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Bat-Men with Supergirl (Sasha Calle) has created an undeniable must-see buzz.

While solidarity is to be expected from a collaborative venture such as filmmaking, the studio’s inability to confirm Miller’s future as the Scarlet Speedster is troublesome for many moviegoers. The incessant pattern of indefensible behavior should warrant their removal, but in Hollywood, such actions tend not to have consequences if the box office rakes in enough money.

Warner Bros. choice to focus on the hard work of everyone involved with The Flash is understandable, but waiting until the box office sales to act conveys a flighty indifference. Their neglect to hold this millionaire A-lister culpable will definitely force a deeper conversation if separating the art from the artist is truly possible in the era of ethical accountability in entertainment media.