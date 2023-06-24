Batman Recasting in ‘The Brave and the Bold’ Could Spark Outrage Among Fans

The Batman recasting could divide fans…

The Flash (2023) might not be making much of a storm at the box office, but it’s fair to say that, one week after its release, we’re all a little more comfortable talking about that ending without worrying about spoiling it for others.

Still, you’ve been warned — there are many spoilers ahead for The Flash!

We’ll get straight to the point in true “Scarlet Speedster” style: Following a shocking cameo sequence including different versions of Superman, Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) saves the day and returns to the main DC Universe timeline. But having meddled with time and space, he’s about to learn that not all is as it was before.

Barry watches as a crowd gathers around Bruce Wayne’s car, but when the billionaire-bachelor-by-day-and-Bat-by-night emerges, it’s not Ben Affleck — it’s George Clooney. Yes, from Batman and Robin (1997).

Affleck’s Bruce Wayne does warn Barry earlier in the film that time travel is dangerous; even “stepping on the wrong blade of grass” could drastically change things. In this case, George Clooney’s Caped Crusader has replaced the “Batfleck.” Of course, it’s played for laughs, but will this cameo have lasting consequences in the DCU?

It’s no mystery that Batman and Robin is the most hated live-action Batman film. Even the late director Joel Schumacher went on record to publicly apologize for making the sequel too family-friendly, as did Clooney himself. So why have Warner Bros. and DC brought Clooney’s not-so-Dark Knight back into the fold?

Well, it’s a cameo that’s seemingly intended as a gag and nothing more, and not only that, but we’ve all known for some time that The Flash marks the end of the current DCU timeline. But perhaps not in the way we might think. In other words, the Batman recasting in the DC reboot of The Brave and the Bold (TBA) could see Clooney reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman full-time.

After all, based on the comic book series of the same name, the reboot will revolve around an older version of Batman and his son, Damian Wayne, one of many iterations of the character Robin. Another clue is that The Flash director Andy Muschietti is reportedly on board as director. So has he already secured his “new” Batman?

It’s hard to imagine that Warner Bros. and DC Studios would cast the most hated version of Batman in their new reboot. Still, stranger things have happened, like George Clooney returning as Batman in the first place, which, at the very least, will leave some fans confused about future Batman projects.

While we don’t know who will play Gotham’s crime-fighter in The Brave and the Bold, should Clooney return, then Warner Bros. and DC Studios will have a whirlwind of backlash from fans on their hands.

Though many were amused by Clooney’s reprisal in the latest DCU installment, some would hate to see the ER (1994) actor suit up as the Bat of Gotham again. It’s also possible that this sort of Batman recasting could ruin the new DCU before it even has a chance.

The Brave and the Bold won’t be the first installment in the new DCU, though — that honor goes to Superman: Legacy (2025). Oddly enough, Man of Steel (2013) marked the beginning of the current DCU, and look how things quickly panned out there. Is history destined to repeat itself?

Check out the final trailer for The Flash below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash is now out in theaters.

It stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

Would you like to see George Clooney officially return as Batman in The Brave and the Bold? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!