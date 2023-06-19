Every “Batfleck” Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Ben Affleck’s appearances as Batman in the DC Universe have been divisive, to say the least. While he’s easily one of the best live-action versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman, unfortunately, the quality of the film he appears in can let him down and then some.

Now, The Flash (2023) is his final outing as the caped crusader (although never say never, as we’ll probably get another DC Multiverse movie in about 20 years in which he’ll undoubtedly cameo). So there’s no better time to rank all of his appearances in the DCU.

Justice League (2017)

If you thought George Clooney’s portrayal of the caped crusader was unforgivable, it’s reminding yourself about Ben Affleck’s appearance in Justice League (2017). What could be worse than Bat-nipples, you might ask? How about a self-deprecating Batman who stumbles over his own words at the sight of Superman (Henry Cavill).

We’re not entirely convinced this was all Affleck’s fault, though. It’s well-known that he was going through some serious personal issues at the time, but the humor in this film just reeks of director Joss Whedon. It may have worked on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but having the most violent live-action version of Batman spit out jokes left and right is just wrong.

The Flash

There’s no one more impressed with Ben Affleck’s appearance as Batman in The Flash than Ben Affleck himself, but we wish we could say the same. Not only does his time in the film amount to around five minutes, but we only get to see him tear through the Gotham City streets in broad daylight — and what’s worse is that it’s mostly CGI.

We understand where the actor is coming from, though — his work on the film was nowhere near as physically demanding as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). But even so, this is one of his weakest appearances, and it’s less to do with the time he has in the film and rather how it’s spent, as he gives off way too many Justice League (2017) vibes.

Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad (2016) is a “really, really bad” film. From Jared Leto’s cringe-worthy performance as Mr. J/Joker to the overall plot and direction, this is easily one of the DCU’s biggest failures, and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020) wasn’t a massive improvement, and neither was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021) for that matter.

And though the 2016 film is certainly the weakest of the three, Ben Affleck’s appearance as Batman — before Joss Whedon’s Justice League made a total mockery out of him — certainly helps. Fresh from laying waste to henchmen in Batman v Superman, Affleck is on top form here. He’s not in the film for very long, but it’s far better than his role in The Flash.

Justice League (2021)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League made history when it landed on HBO Max back in 2021. Following the widely popular hashtag #ReleasetheSnyderCut, Warner Bros. gave Snyder the opportunity to complete his vision for the superhero ensemble film, which had been ruined four years prior with the theatrical, Joss Whedon-directed version.

There are, of course, plenty of overlapping scenes and sequences between the two, but the director re-cut is a completely different beast altogether (it’s also four hours long). Snyder’s dark tone is restored, and with it the likes of Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman (there’s also no denying that Affleck looks a lot healthier in this than he did back in 2017).

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

We don’t expect anyone to be surprised by the fact Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has made it to the top of our list. While the film was slaughtered by critics upon its theatrical release in 2016, fans rushed to its defense. The negative reviews also didn’t stop it from raking in a whopping $873.6 million at the global box office.

The film serves as a sequel to Man of Steel (2013), while introducing Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman. In the years leading up to its release, many criticized the choice to cast a well-known actor like Affleck, but the “Batfleck” is an absolute force of nature, and the most brutish and sadistic we’ve ever seen on screen. And the warehouse sequence along is enough to justify Affleck’s casting.

As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash is now out in theaters.

It stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

The Flash director Andy Muschietti will reportedly helm upcoming Batman reboot The Brave and the Bold (TBA).

