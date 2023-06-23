‘Indiana Jones’ Director Teases Update on DC’s Swamp Thing

Co-chiefs of the recently revamped, DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, announced their new direction for the DC cinematic universe or DCU back in January. This monumental shift has been set in motion with the hiring of It and The Flash director, Andy Muschietti, to helm the newest Batman film. Now, the director of Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold, is focused on bringing to life the horrific, misunderstood Swamp Thing.

James Gunn announced originally that the DCU will unfold in different, connective chapters. Yet, Mangold expressed recently that while Swamp Thing will be part of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate of DC projects, he is interested in making this a standalone film. He does not want to have to rely on creating ties to the other films or planting scenes for follow-ups.

Mangold continued to reveal that even though DC views Swamp Thing as a franchise-making character, he only desires to make a “clean, gothic horror movie about this man monster.” He has developed the premise for years and wants this story to be akin to a Frankenstein movie. The filmmaker also claimed he called DC himself to put his name in the mix when Gunn and Safran took over.

Swamp Thing is based off the DC Comics character that first appeared in ‘House of Secrets #92’ in 1971. It is the tragic tale about an optimistic scientist, Alec Holland, who performed a highly volatile chemical experiment in the isolated marshlands. When a bomb detonates, the blasts kills Holland, but gives life to the Swamp Thing. He is a walking mass of vegetation that has control of nearly all plant-life. The red-eyed aberration wonders the planet in search of a cure while avoiding enemies that attempt to slay him.

The Walk the Line director divulged that he would be writing the film in April. He will be joining the group of directors, James Gunn who plans to write and direct Superman: Legacy and Muschietti that will lead Batman: The Brave and The Bold. The two remaining movies that are part of the Gods and Monsters Chapter are The Authority and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. There have been no updates on who will write or direct the last two entries, but rumors have circulated that The Flash‘s Sasha Calle could reprise her role as Supergirl.

Are you excited for this take on Swamp Thing? Did you like the short-lived 2019 TV series?