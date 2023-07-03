Ezra Miller Grooming Allegation Faces Major Update

After more than a year of controversy and strange activity, there has been a significant update on the Ezra Miller harassment and grooming allegations.

Actor Ezra Miller was a star on the rise. After appearing in indie dramas like We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011) and The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), Miller would have their mainstream breakthrough as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016). They would continue to appear in the Fantastic Beasts trilogy while also being cast as Barry Allen/The Flash in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). Miller became wildly popular, causing The Flash (2023) to become highly anticipated.

Unfortunately, things took a drastic turn for the worst in 2019 when Miller’s mental health began to deteriorate. They were accused of multiple crimes, including harassment and grooming of a minor. This included Miller’s former partner Tokata Iron Eyes, and a 12-year-old child. The child’s mother, Shannon Guin, filed a temporary harassment order against Miller in June 2022.

However, things changed for the better for Miller on July 1, 2023, when Guin’s temporary harassment order was lifted. No criminal charges were ever filed.

Ezra Miller Says They Were “Unjustly and Directly Targeted”

According to attorney Marissa Elkins, Miller never had weapons around the then 12-year-old child and was “never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters which occurred in the presence of several other adults,” further pointing out that almost all of the interactions were initiated by Shannon Guin.

Guin did not appear at the hearing, and the judge lifted the order. Elkins then released a statement celebrating the decision, claiming the order was based on untrue allegations.

“Frustratingly for Ezra, Guin lodged her false allegations at a time when Ezra was struggling with significant mental health issues and was unable to come to court to defend themself against the spurious claims made by this individual. Had Ezra been able to appear in court last year and share the truth about their very limited interactions with Ms. Guin, I am confident the original order would have never been issued.”

Related: DC Continues ‘The Flash’ Without Ezra Miller

Miller also released a statement, saying, “I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted. Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families, and children who are in danger.”

“They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.”

Related: New Bombshell Abuse Report May Have Just Finished Jonathan Majors in the MCU for Good

They continued, “I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive action.”

Finally, Miller ended their statement by thanking their supporters: “Finally, to all you many beings in this world who have had the enormous courage to see me through it all and make it here with me – I will spend a long time trying to explain to you what it has meant to have your support. You have my undying gratitude, admiration, and love.”