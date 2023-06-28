DC Not Even Close to Replacing Ben Affleck’s Batman

The world has finally been given the cast of James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. The new take on the Last Son of Krypton will feature David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. It has taken some time for Gunn to go through auditions to land the right people for the job of DC’s biggest power couple, which is now good news for Ben Affleck and his chances to be Batman.

DC has been focusing all its energy on the new transitionary period, where James Gunn has complete control over everything on the DC Films side. However, the DCEU holdouts like Shazam 2 and The Flash bombing in theaters have confirmed that people are desperately trying to forget about the SnyderVerse.

Gunn has also done his best to ensure that his plan will be set in motion and is all but going to change the bad luck that DC has had for decades. Though Ben Affleck has appeared as Batman in DCEU movies like Justice League (2017), Batman v Superman (2016), and The Flash—he might be the only actor fans want to be carried over from the past.

Gunn has been busy on the social media front, often responding honestly to fan questions. A fan asked Gunn on Instagram how close the DCU is to decide on the newest Batman, which is a long time from happening.

James Gunn Says Casting Choice is “Miles Away”

The Superman casting news became the main story for the superhero world, which led to fan speculation about how close Gunn and the DCU are to choosing its next Batman; during the fan interaction, Gunn was asked, “How close are we to a casting for Batman?”

Gunn simply replied with, “Miles and miles away.”

The search for his main Superman: Legacy actors took some time, and those efforts have led to the eventual casting for the DCU’s Brave and the Bold movie not taking place. This could mean that Ben Affleck has a better shot at remaining the Bruce Wayne/Batman for the foreseeable future.

Ben Affleck Should Be Batman

The Brave and the Bold still has no release date, so this could be the perfect time for Gunn to give Affleck and his ideas another look. We would imagine that Affleck developed a disdain for how the company was run when James Gunn was not the sole head of creative decisions.

Affleck tried many times to pitch ideas about a solo Batman outing, which likely included the chance to develop a storyline like Batman Beyond and The Dark Knight Returns. The latter is a movie that fans speculate he could return for.

This is no slight against Michael Keaton, who is wonderful, and his return to the role of Batman was spectacular. However, Affleck should be the “older” and seasoned Batman. Now that there is time to speak through this decision, James Gunn might be more willing to listen to overall ideas about moving forward with the character.

We would say that Robert Pattinson could step into the role of Batman for the DCU, but his portrayal is meant to be a younger version of the Caped Crusader. If he was implanted in The Brave and the Bold with a son named Damien, it might severely confuse everyone.

Ben Affleck has paid his dues within the world of DC, and honestly, he is the best person for the job. His portrayal of Batman has showcased a more violent and unforgiving Batman—which would be good for The Dark Knight Returns. However, he also showcases some wisdom from having been through so much—which would also lead to a teacher and role model role that Bruce Wayne could have in Batman Beyond and The Brave and the Bold.

Sure, James Gunn wants to move on from all DCEU ties, which we understand entirely. However, he would be wise to consider bringing back Ben Affleck but allowing the actor to flaunt his long-standing ideas for Batman. They were good, and he is a fan-favorite Batman, despite the less-than-great movies he has appeared in.

Do you think Ben Affleck should remain as Batman for the DCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!