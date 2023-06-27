Rachel Brosnahan Cast as Lois Lane in ‘Superman: Legacy’

James Gunn has officially cast his new Lois Lane.

Superman: Legacy is the first project Gunn will tackle as the new CEO of DC Studios under Warner Bros. Rumors have been flying for months about who will be cast to play the iconic Superman and his love interest, Lois Lane. Gunn had narrowed it down and tested three separate couples over the last few days, putting them in full Superman attire to see who best emulated the superhero and leading lady.

It was just announced that Rachel Brosnahan, of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame, will take on the role of iconic reporter. She’s fresh off the heels of the season finale of the Amazon Prime hit Mrs. Maisel, which ran for five seasons starting in 2017. The show follows Midge Maisel, a stay-at-home socialite mother in 1950s New York when she’s hit with a surprise divorce. She takes her divorce, crazy family, and Jewish faith and turns it into laughter as she works her way toward becoming a headlining comedienne.

The show was reportedly based on the life of Joan Rivers, and featured several characters that were either real-life people or based on them. It’s received dozens of awards and nominations, including winning Brosnahan a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, two Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

She recently switched from on-screen comedy to on-stage drama as she starred alongside Oscar Isaac for an adaptation of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, a play written by Lorraine Hansberry, author of A Raisin in the Sun.

Now she seems poised to take on the world of superheroes and action as Lois Lane. According to Deadline, she’s been at the top of the list for Lois and gave “the best audition of the process.” Starring alongside David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, it will be a fresh take on the long-time iconic power couple.

Stay tuned for the latest news from Inside the Magic!