Rachel Brosnahan Denies ‘Superman: Legacy’ Casting

In an interview on The View, Rachel Brosnahan has finally responded to the rumors that she is in talks to play Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy (2025). Unfortunately, it looks like Brosnahan fans are going to be upset.

The internet has been filled with rumors regarding the casting of James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, including Nicolas Hoult as Lex Luthor, David Corenswet and Jacob Elordi as Superman, and Emma Mackey and Samara Weaving as Lois Lane. Naturally, all of this speculation has been shut down by Gunn.

One of the other rumored performers is the award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan. She is most well-known for her performance as stand-up comedian Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023), which has earned her a Primetime Emmy, two Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Critics Choice Award.

Recently, Brosnahan’s name popped up in a list of actresses who are in consideration for playing Lois Lane. Unfortunately, she has denied that any talks of casting have taken place. However, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want it.

Rachel Brosnahan Won’t Be Lois Lane… But She’s Not Against It

Related: Major ‘Superman’ Project Reportedly Cancelled at DC

In an interview on The View, Rachel Brosnahan revealed that she had, in fact, not been approached to play Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy.

“I mean, look, take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt is my first piece of advice. Look, it would be extraordinary.”

However, Brosnahan also revealed that she would absolutely love to play Lane, saying, “I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist, who is far from a damsel in distress, and I would jump at the chance if it arose.”

Related: Mila Kunis Reveals All She Knows About ‘Fantastic Four’

Lois Lane is one of the most popular non-super characters in all comics, although she has had powers throughout DC Comics’ history. A reporter for the Daily Planet and Superman’s romantic partner, Lane is known for her intelligence, bravery, and an incredible level of sass.

Rachel Brosnahan would be an excellent choice for Lois Lane. Not only does she look remarkably similar to the character, but audiences of Mrs. Maisel know that she can easily capture the humor, sassiness, and sheer gumption of Lois Lane.

Who would you like to see play Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!