James Gunn Shuts Down Any ‘Superman: Legacy’ Speculations

After reports saying that multiple A-list actors have been cast in Superman Legacy (2025), director James Gunn posted on Twitter letting the public know that he’ll let us know when someone has been cast.

James Gunn got his start making B-level horror movies for Troma Entertainment. Since then, Gunn has directed multiple superhero properties that the general public may not know so well, including the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy (2014, 2017, 2023), The Suicide Squad (2021), and the Peacemaker TV series (2022-present) starring John Cena.

Now the man in charge of creative over at DC Studios, James Gunn has set his sights on directing the upcoming Superman: Legacy. And fans can’t wait.

For the past few days, many industry insiders and publications have spread rumors about who is being cast in the movie. Some believe that Rachel Broshanan or Samara Weaving could play Lois Lane. Others are saying that David Corenswet or Jacob Elordi could be playing the Man of Steel. And many sources are saying that Nicholas Hoult will be playing Lex Luthor, although some say he’s also up for Superman.

However, none of this has been proven. In response to these reports, Gunn has taken to Twitter to pass on a cheeky message to everyone speculating about who is in the movie: stop it.

James Gunn: No Regular Players Have Been Cast in ‘Superman: Legacy’

After a morning filled with reports of who has been cast in Superman: Legacy, James Gunn took to Twitter to set the record straight about the DC Universe.

“For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn’t AUDITIONING for a role. That’s the theater’s business only & isn’t something I’d make public unless they did it first after the fact (like Glenn Howerton or Zachary Levi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices).”

For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn’t AUDITIONING for a role. That’s the actor’s business only & isn’t something I’d make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top… — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 13, 2023

Gunn continued, “For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn’t any of the regular players in the Superman world,” and followed the sentence with a merman emoji, hinting that Aquaman has, indeed, been cast.

JamesGunn’s statement came soon after many articles and social media posts speculated multiple actors are in the talks for various roles in the film and weeks of speculation for actors cast in various Marvel projects. In other words, no one will know until they want us to know.

