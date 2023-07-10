‘Back to the Future’ Reboot Takes $1 Million During First Week

The Back to the Future reboot has already hit 88 miles per hour!

Back to the Future: The Musical (2020) has finally landed on Broadway. Its official opening night is still a few weeks away, but last week’s four early previews at the Winter Garden Theater were sold out and nabbed a staggering $1,035,256, as reported by Deadline.

This comes as no real surprise, though, considering the show has been taking the West End’s Adelphi Theater in London by storm since 2021, where it has now been extended until October, meaning both versions of the show will enjoy simultaneous performances.

Written by Bob Gale, the writer and producer of the three films, with music and lyrics by composer Alan Silvestri (who also scored the films) and Glen Ballard, Back to the Future: The Musical is an excellent adaptation of the iconic 1985 film of the same name, and even serves as a reboot in its own right, with an all-new cast and some fun alterations.

Like the film, it has been an enormous hit with audiences and critics and has even won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, the WhatsOnStage Awards, and the Broadway World Awards in 2022. In fact, it has been so popular and well-received that a North American tour has been set for 2024.

But does the show’s success mean that Back to the Future 4 could finally happen?

Is a Back to the Future 4 happening?

Back to the Future has translated incredibly well to the stage, but will it ever return to movie theaters? There have been talks of a fourth film for decades, and even though Back to the Future (1985) writer/producer Bob Gale and writer/director Robert Zemeckis have condemned the idea, that talk persists.

Last year, Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd, who played Marty McFly and Doc Emmett Brown in the three Back to the Future films, said they’d be happy to see a fourth film. Lloyd has expressed an interest in reprising his role as Doc Brown, while Fox recently said he probably won’t ever return and that the filmmakers can do as they please.

Back to the Future 4 could be a huge gamble, though, especially when you look at how major studio films like The Flash (2023) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) are underperforming at the box office.

But you only need to look at 2016’s disastrous Ghostbusters film to see how much of a risk it is to reboot beloved ’80s films. And as Fox and Lloyd added that they’d like to see a female-led follow-up, an approach that didn’t do the Ghostbusters reboot any favors, this is one franchise that’s perhaps best left alone — at least where the big screen is concerned.

Check out the trailer for Back to the Future: The Musical below, in which Christopher Lloyd passes the torch (or the flux capacitor) to the new Doc Brown, Roger Bart:

As per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the show:

Great Scott! The multi-award-winning Back to the Future: The Musical is changing Broadway musical theatre history. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself… back to the future. Experience this high-voltage comedy as the iconic story is adapted for the stage by the movie’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando. Back to the Future the Musical features original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror), alongside hit songs from the movie including The Power of Love, Johnny B. Goode, Earth Angel and Back in Time. When BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL hits 88mph, you’re gonna see some serious… entertainment.

The cast for the Broadway show includes The Devil Wears Prada‘s Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Les Miserables’ Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen, Ain’t Too Proud‘s Jelani Remy in the dual roles of Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, and Almost Famous’ Casey Likes as Marty McFly. Hugh Coles and Roger Bart reprise their roles from the West End version of the show as George McFly and Doc Brown, respectively, both of whom have now been replaced by Oliver Nicholas and Cory English in the UK.

Back to the Future: The Musical officially opens on Broadway on August 3.

Have you seen Back to the Future: The Musical yet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!