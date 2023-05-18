Michael J Fox Slams Possible ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot

Actor Michael J. Fox has shared his opinion on a possible Back to the Future (1985) reboot – and let’s just say he isn’t too keen on the idea…

One of the most iconic film franchises of all time, Back to the Future follows the time-traveling adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown. McFly (Michael J. Fox) finds himself thrown back in time to 1955, where he faces the unique challenge of bringing his parents together to ensure his own existence.

A lot of the trilogy’s charm comes down to Fox, who played McFly for five years. His performance has become legendary – and it’s impossible to imagine anyone else stepping into those iconic Nike Air Mags.

According to a recent interview with Variety, Fox feels the same. When asked how he feels about the possibility of a Back to a Future reboot, he replied, “I’m not fanatical.” However, he acknowledged that there’s not much he can do about it, adding, “Do what you want. It’s your movie. I got paid already.”

In 2023, a reboot doesn’t just seem possible but inevitable. If popular franchises under ten years old are already getting the remake treatment – cough, Moana (2016), cough – then Back to the Future is well overdue, regardless of the original trilogy’s enduring legacy.

But Fox still doesn’t see the need. “I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something?” he asked. “You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it.” This sentiment echoes many moviegoers’ frustration with recent reboots, particularly from Disney, where the originals were already beloved and seemed to require no improvement.

The interview also touched upon the possibility of Fox reprising his role as Marty McFly. Fox explained that while there might have been discussions about a potential return after the success of Back to the Future Part III (1990), he was never involved. “I’m sure somebody thought about it,” he said. “But I was in the early stages of Parkinson’s at that point, so I don’t know that I would have wanted to take that on.”

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991, one year after the release of Back to the Future Part III, at just 29 years old. He’s recently explored his diagnosis with the disease – which gradually causes non-motor symptoms – in his Apple TV+ documentary Still (2023). The film delves into his experiences and features recreations of his most memorable screen moments. The latter proved tough, as few actors possess the same physical comedy prowess as Fox in his youth.

“We had these kids come in to do a car slide like I do in [Back to the Future],” said Fox. “Now when we made the movie nobody taught me how to do a car slide. I just flipped into the seat and there I went. I never understood that was really difficult to do. These kids couldn’t do the thing with the DeLorean to save their lives.”

While Michael J. Fox may not be onboard with a Back to the Future reboot, some fans are all for a second round of the time-traveling adventure. The internet recently selected Tom Holland as their fancast for the role of Marty McFly.