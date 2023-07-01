‘The Flash’ Sequel Ditches Ezra Miller For New Actor

After an abysmal time at the box office, DC doesn’t look like it will keep Ezra Miller after choosing another actor to Star as Barry Allen for a sequel story to The Flash (2023).

James Gunn’s DCU is right around the corner. In 2025, a new era of DC storytelling begins with Superman: Legacy (2025). DC has already chosen David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The movie is still figuring out some other details, such as who will be the new Lex Luthor, and then prep for filming so the movie can release on July 11, 2025.

The movie will kickstart the DCU’s first chapter, Gods and Monsters, and include stories about Themyscira, Batman, Booster Gold, Swamp Thing, and more. Until then, fans have a few DC movies remaining to watch that won’t be attached to the DCU. While these movies are necessarily connected to the DCU, Blue Beetle will be involved and considered the first DCU super hero even if his movie isn’t the official launch of a new era.

The Flash and others haven’t done great, leaving fans to worry about Warner Bros. Discovery’s future as the company is reportedly low on funds. Last year, they delayed a few of their movies to avoid paying for all of the marketing since they could only afford it for a select few, and the company is constantly selling assets.

It didn’t help that The Flash was promised to be something extraordinary and is now a box office flop. DC has a companion story releasing on Apple that will continue Barry Allen’s story, but Ezra Miller isn’t attached to the small project.

It’s an Apple Podcast called Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus, with Max Greenfield starring as Barry Allen/Flash. The podcast is marketed as a companion piece to the movie, confusing fans on what to expect. While this new podcast is confirmed to have nothing to do with Miller, it’s confusing whether or not to consider the story canon.

Normally, Warner Bros. Discovery has made all movie-related events canon, and everything else is considered unrelated to avoid confusing fans. This time around, Warner Bros. might have decided differently, but that doesn’t mean James Gunn is making this story canon in the DCU.

Even though the Flash in the DCU could still be Ezra Miller, it seems odd to have someone else voice the Scarlet Speedster after James Gunn promised that for the DCU, any actor playing a DC super hero will do the voice work and live-action.

That doesn’t mean that DC secretly cast Max Greenfield as the Flash for everything else. Still, it does seem like whoever will be the Flash, Ezra Miller is probably not the right choice for Warner Bros. This decision on who will replace Miller won’t happen anytime soon to avoid hurting sales for their new movie. At one point, when James Gunn announces a new Flash project, He will likely confirm that Miller’s time as the speedster is over.

