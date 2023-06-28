‘Superman’ Skirts Past Future DC Disaster With Margot Robbie

DC fans might have been confused to see Margot Robbie appear in Superman: Legacy (2025), only to find out it’s her Hollywood doppelganger if James Gunn didn’t cast another actress instead.

After The Flash (2023) flopped terribly at the box office, Warner Bros. needs their DCU reboot to happen with no issues. The future of the DC universe relies on what Gunn and Safran can deliver, so fans are eager to know who will be the new Superman now that Henry Cavill won’t return for the role.

Last weekend, James Gunn ran special scene tests with other actors interested in the role. The list had Nicholas Hoult, Tom Brittney, and David Corenswet competing to be the new Clark Kent/Superman, with Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan, and Phoebe Dynevor trying to be the new Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Alexander and Bill Skarsgard are on the shortlist for the role of Lex Luthor. Hoult was also discussed to play the villain, but the actor might not be cut out to make it into the cast as Superman or his infamous villain. Gunn had the help of Warner Bros. Discovery executives such as David Zaslav to figure out who should take the role. Yesterday, Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet were confirmed to be the new Superman and Lois for Superman: Legacy.

Mackey did her lines with all three Superman actors the other day, something the other actresses didn’t do. This led insiders to believe Corenswet would likely get the role with Mackey as his Lois. This didn’t happen, but DC almost went that route, and if they did, it might have confused more fans in the end. Emma Mackey is best known for her work in Netflix’s Sex Education and admits that many fans mistake her for Margot Robbie.

Robbie was/might still be the DCU’s Harley Quinn. At the moment, DC is working to bring new actors to star in the DCU, and some actors will reprise their roles, but the list of who will and who won’t is confusing. If Robbie keeps her role as Quinn, fans may have confused her and Mackey more often than they should.

Both actresses have even admitted fans have gotten the two mixed up, and while they might not personally know each other, it would have been confusing for some if Mackey and Robbie worked together in a DCU movie. Thankfully, DC chose Brosnahan to star as Lois, and while the movie will continue with David Corenswet, there’s still a chance that Emma Mackey might return for another DCU role. Fans can just hope that Robbie and Mackey won’t appear in the same movie after all if they end up in a DCU movie in the next few years.

Do you think fans would get Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie mixed up? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!