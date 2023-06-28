Margot Robbie Says She Didn’t Need Special Effects To Become Barbie

Let’s face it: Margot Robbie was pretty much born to play Barbie, and we should all be grateful that Mattel, Warner Bros Pictures, Greta Gerwig, and a whole bunch of actresses got it together to finally bring the iconic American doll to life in the Barbie movie. But even if Robbie appears to be the exact physical ideal as the original form of the Barbie doll, it still seems pretty weird that she did not require any special effects to do so.

More specifically, Margot Robbie claimed that the shocking sight of her feet stepping out of a pair of pink stiletto heels (with matching puffs) and remaining in their frozen plastic arch was pure, 100% her, and no CGI or tomfoolery needed.

Margot Robbie Says Barbie Feet Weren’t Difficult

Margot Robbie recently told Fandango that the now-famous shot in the Barbie movie trailer was not as big of a deal as it might have looked, and, to be clear, it looked as though her feet took on a shape that no human has ever been shaped.

However, according to Margot Robbie, all that it took was for the Harley Quinn actress to hold on to something as she walked for stability, saying, “I was holding on to a bar, but that’s it. I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that.”

Her co-star Kate McKinnon (who plays “Weird Barbie” in the Barbie movie) asked if she had any training, to which Margot Robbie vaguely said she did ballet when she was a child. It seems as though the lessons really sunk in.

Margot Robbie goes on to say that the Barbie stiletto heels were fixed to the ground with double-sided tape so she could step out of them, but that was the extent of the movie trickery employed by director Greta Gerwig. Apparently, Robbie also dislikes using doubles or stand-ins in her films and confirmed once more that those were indeed her actual feet.

Margot Robbie Plays One Barbie of Many

While Margot Robbie portrays the “classic” version of Barbie, she is joined by a whole cavalcade of stars to portray the totality of the many-faceted children’s toy. In addition to Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie, we will also see Issa Rae as President Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, and Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie.

Ryan Gosling will portray the “classic” Ken (with all the energy that implies), supported by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena. Meanwhile, Michael Cera will play Allan, an obscure and somewhat depressing Barbie Land character.

‘Barbie’ Seems To Be an Existential Story

Although the exact plot of the Barbie movie is still a bit vague, it appears that Margot Robbie will leave (accompanied by Ryan Gosling) Barbie Land and enter the real world, in which Mattel produces the doll. It is unclear how exactly the cosmology of this particular universe works, but we’re pretty excited to see how it all works. At the very least, it will be fascinating to see the Margot Robbie Barbie confront the existential nature of reality as a created being within an artificial world, plus a whole lot of pink clothes.