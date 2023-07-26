Disney Offers Major Discount as Price Increases Crush Park Attendance

Disney may be looking to get money from their Guests any way they can, including offering enticing discounts for what many would consider to be costly experiences. As of late, we have seen attendance drop at Walt Disney World, and with this drop has come financial incentives to get more Guests to visit and spend more after prices have dramatically increased.

Disney World Annual Passholders of all tiers (Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, Disney Incredi-Pass) recently were able to experience V.I.Passholder days where they received 30% off most merchandise, further food discounts, and a private Annual Passholder lounge which offered specialty food for purchase themed to Figment and nearly expired M&M’s.

When the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser began having issues getting more Guests to pay the nearly $6000.00 price tag for the two-night voyage, Disney also started offering discounts. In fact, one of the discount offerings was given to DVC members at first before also expanding to Cast Members and other Guests. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will take its final voyage on September 28, 2023.

Now, Disney is offering another incentive to Disney Vacation Club Members. Disney Vacation Club Members will be eligible for Membership to save 20% on a Disney VIP Tour at Walt Disney World Resort later this summer. Disney VIP Tours are fantastic ways to conquer the Disney Parks. It will allow you to not only have an incredibly knowledgeable Cast Member with you for the day but the ability to jump the line at any attraction you would like, go backstage, and travel between parks in a private shuttle. You can do (nearly) anything you want to do, at much faster speeds, including complimentary beverages and a snack!

To get service this special, Guests definitely have to shell out some big bucks for the tour. The cost of a VIP tour ranges from $450 USD to $900 USD per hour and has a 7-hour minimum and a 10-hour maximum. This means you can spend up to $9000 for the tour, and tickets are not included. On top of that, you should tip your VIP Tour guide, which can add hundreds more to that final cost. For a fee that high, a 20% discount could reduce the highest price point to $7,200, saving Guests $1,800. Now, don’t get us wrong, watching Happily Ever After from the hub grass at Magic Kingdom would be a dream, but it is a dream that many Guests cannot afford.

The 20% incentive is likely a way to fill out empty spots and a slower booking period for VIP Tours. The 20% discount will be available on select dates from August 15 until September 30 and can be booked beginning August 15. If you want to book, this is the best number to call (407) 560-4033.

What is a Disney VIP Tour?

Disney describes a VIP Tour as:

Explore the parks* with your own VIP Tour Guide during a customizable experience filled with attractive benefits. The team at Disney VIP Tour Services will plan the most efficient, enjoyable way for groups up to 10 Guests to see and do the things on your list. Just tell your personal VIP Tour Guide what you’d like to see, and they’ll customize your day to your desire! After being picked up from your Walt Disney World Resort accommodations in a private vehicle, enjoy unparalleled hospitality and experience some of your favorite attractions alongside a VIP Tour Guide. Some of the personalized services include: Pre-arrival planning

A flexible start time, picked by you

Visits to multiple theme parks* in one or more days

The ability to enjoy some of your favorite attractions efficiently

Shared insight from your highly knowledgeable VIP Tour Guide throughout your tour

Want to learn more about Disney VIP Tours? Click here!

What do you think of Disney’s recent discounts and price hikes?