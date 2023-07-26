One Year Later, Boba Fett Likely Appearing in New ‘Star Wars’ Prequel

Boba Fett might be returning in the new Star Wars prequel.

A brand-new Star Wars prequel is on the horizon, and as it’s set between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), fans may be reunited with several iconic characters from the Original Trilogy.

Star Wars Outlaws (2023) is the first-ever open-world game set in the faraway galaxy, and last weekend, during a dedicated panel at San Diego Comic-Con, StarWars.com spoke with creative director Julian Gerighty about various aspects of the game.

The interview is a lengthy one, during which Gerighty offers a ton of insight into the game, from its main character, the female outlaw Kay Vess (Humberly González), to all the environments on offer, both old and new, the compelling premise to the dynamic gameplay, and lots more.

He also talked about what characters we might expect to see in the new Star Wars prequel, and we’ve already learned from the San Diego Comic-Con that Jabba the Hutt will appear. As Kay Vess, you’ll work for the grotesque Tatooine crime lord, but you’ll also be able to betray him.

Players can also admire a carbonized Han Solo while exploring Jabba’s Palace. But who else might appear in the game? During the interview, StarWars.com asked Gerighty whether other bounty hunters might appear.

Here’s what they asked:

“The setting to me is interesting — the period between Empire and Jedi. You’ve got Boba Fett in play, all the bounty hunters that we meet in Empire, even some from the comics, like Doctor Aphra. You’ve got a lot to choose from. Might any of these characters pop up in the game?”

Here’s what Gerighty said in response:

“Fans are going to have to play the game to see who might show up as a part of Kay’s story. I think Jabba’s the most obvious that we’ve featured. I think the period is so perfect for this, as well. When we pitched the idea, Lucasfilm were the ones who went, ‘Okay, this is the ideal period — this one-year period between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, because the criminal syndicates are so active, because there’s so much chaos out there in the universe.’ And, you know, we were trying to stay calm in the room in San Francisco, but inside there was a huge, huge celebration.”

So while Gerighty didn’t reveal any more cameos, it sounds like there might be a few surprises in store for players. But it goes without saying that seeing Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temuera Morrison) show up, at the very least, would be awesome.

The period between Empire and Return finds Boba Fett at his most active and formidable — his heyday, if you will, which fans feel was ruined by the Disney+ series, The Book of Boba Fett (2021), as he’s portrayed as more of a “friendly neighborhood” bounty hunter.

The spinoff series received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike due to the writing, pacing, and portrayal of the titular character, who has long been a massive icon within the Star Wars community, despite having very few scenes in the Original Trilogy films.

Given the nature of Outlaws, if more characters from the Original Trilogy timeline and the preceding years do show up, they may all to be limited to bounty hunters and criminals and the like. But maybe not. So who else might show up? Here are a few huge possibilities.

1. Chewbacca

Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew/Joonas Suotamo) could easily appear in Outlaws. We know he’s around during the one year between Empire and Return, and though he’s likely to be in mourning over the (temporary) loss of fellow smuggler, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), the loyal Wookie could come in very handy with helping Kay Vess undertake specific missions.

2. Bib Fortuna

You can’t have Jabba the Hutt without his hideous Twi’lek aide, Bib Fortuna. As you’ll be doing a lot of business with Jabba in Outlaws, you’ll likely encounter Bib at some point, whether it’s a cutscene cameo or some actual interaction. Preferably the former, as he’s hardly the most pleasant character in the Star Wars franchise.

3. Lando Calrissian

Smooth-talking smuggler Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams/Donald Glover) may appear in Outlaws. After all, he’s the one who betrayed Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back in the first place, by handing him over to the Empire, who, in turn, had the scruff-looking nerf herder transported to Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine. We still love him, though.

4. Greef Karga

Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) feels like a modern-day equivalent to Lando Calrissian, as he goes from operating on the wrong side of the law to becoming a respected leader. However, the period between Empire and Return is six or so years before The Mandalorian Season 3, which would find Karga leading the bounty hunters’ guild on Nevarro.

5. Qi’ra

Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) hasn’t been seen since first appearing in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) — unless you count the Star Wars novels and comic books. There has been a lot of discussion recently as to whether we’ll ever see Crimson Dawn’s operative return. But seeing as Outlaws will feature several crime syndicates, Qi’ra’s return is a huge possibility.

6. Din Djarin

Imagine how incredible it would be to see Din Djarin/the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) show up in Outlaws. While the game takes place six years before The Mandalorian (2019) story begins, we know that the bounty hunter was active during this time and unburdened by Baby Yoda, AKA Grogu. Could he show up to help Kay Vess? Let’s hope “this is the way.”

7. Cad Bane

Love him or hate him, a cameo from Duro bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton) in Outlaws would make a lot of sense. Unlike most of the other characters we’ve mentioned, though, it’s unlikely Bane would be on your side in the game. But if you’ve seen Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020), never say never.

Along with Boba Fett, that’s eight possible cameos for Star Wars Outlaws. But there are countless other possibilities. Either way, Star Wars is no stranger to cameos, so we’re pretty confident the open-world game will have its fair share.

Here are two videos that will catch you up on all things Outlaws. There’s also a brand-new behind-the-scenes feature that was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend.

Check out Star Wars Outlaws‘ official gameplay walkthrough below:

Check out the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below:

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Star Wars Outlaws will release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

