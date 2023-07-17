Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Installment Is Going Back to Pre-Disney Era

A brand-new Star Wars installment is going back to the pre-Disney era…

Star Wars fans are often hard to please. At the same time, the franchise has disappointed more times than we care to remember. These days, that disappointment is largely aimed toward the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, but not so long ago, the Prequel Trilogy left many thinking that recapturing the magic of the Original Trilogy was impossible.

While it has become more appreciated in recent years, one of the biggest complaints about the Prequel Trilogy is the visuals. Where the original films use real sets and practical effects, the three prequels, which were shot on digital cameras, rely on green screens and computer-generated VFX and, as a result, look mostly artificial.

To his credit, Star Wars creator, George Lucas, who directed the three prequels, admitted in recent years that he intentionally set out to ensure the Prequel Trilogy had its own “identity” and “look” using separating it from the Original Trilogy.

Nevertheless, despite the fact the prequels have been given a second chance by many, owing thanks to the animated show Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020), as well as the fact the three films are compared to the widely hated sequels, Star Wars fans have long waited for an authentic follow up to those original installments from the “pre-Disney era.”

Now, they may finally get what they’ve been craving since the third and final film in the Original Trilogy was released 40 years ago, as a new Star Wars installment is on the horizon, and it will take us back to the pre-Disney era.

The upcoming open-world video game, Star Wars Outlaws (2024), will take place between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), and, as such, will be considered canon.

Besides two fleeting cameos in Jabba the Hutt and (a carbonized) Han Solo, the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws doesn’t appear to reveal any solid connective tissue with the two Star Wars films. However, the look and feel of the game does feel very familiar.

The first thing you’ll probably notice is the main character’s style, Kay Vess, who looks like she’s been lifted out of the 1980s and wouldn’t look at all out of place in Empire or Return. The game also has a grainy, imperfect, and weathered look reminiscent of those original films.

In the latest edition of Edge magazine (via Eurogamer), Star Wars Outlaws creative director, Julian Gerighty, talked at great length about the open-world aspect of the upcoming game, the characters, the gameplay, and how the special visual effects were created in line with those original films to create an authentic aesthetic.

So not only will Star Wars fans finally be able to immerse themselves into the faraway galaxy like never before, they’ll have a Star Wars installment that’s set to be more in line with the original films than any other film, television show, or video game. Fans will be swept back to the pre-Disney era, or the “Star Wars heyday.”

Outlaws is also set to temporarily “replace” Grogu. With The Mandalorian Season 4 nowhere in sight, fans could wait a long time before they see “Baby Yoda” back on Disney+, but the upcoming open-world game will offer another adorable alien creature for fans to fall in love with.

The downside to Star Wars Outlaws? 2024 suddenly seems “far, far away.”

Check out the “Star Wars Outlaws — Official Gameplay Walkthrough” below:

Check out the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below:

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Star Wars Outlaws will release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

Do you think Outlaws will feel like an authentic Star Wars installment? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!