Han Solo’s Female Replacement in ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Will Be “More Relatable”, Director Says

The upcoming Star Wars prequel will see Han Solo replaced by a female character.

Han Solo is one of the most iconic Star Wars characters, who first appeared in the Original Trilogy by Star Wars creator George Lucas. Alongside Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, R2-D2, C-3PO, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Master Yoda, and Chewbacca, Han Solo has long been a household name.

In films, the character is played by Harrison Ford, who has appeared in five Star Wars films to date: Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), and two of the Sequel Trilogy films, Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Related: 8 Things We Want From The Open World ‘Star Wars’ Game

Among Disney’s Star Wars films, there was also a Han Solo spinoff titled Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). However, as it’s a prequel, the titular smuggler was played by the younger actor, Alden Ehrenreich.

Elsewhere in the faraway galaxy, Han Solo has made numerous other appearances: Star Wars novels, Star Wars comic books, and Star Wars video games. And now, he’s set to make another appearance on game consoles — but not in the way you might think.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Reveals Epic Open-World Gameplay, Features Beloved Character

As 2024 draws closer, there will be a significant focus on the recently unveiled Star Wars: Outlaws (2024), the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, which will allow players to fully immerse themselves into the galaxy far, far away.

The first trailer for the ambitious game dropped just last month, at which point it was also revealed that it will take Star Wars back to the pre-Disney era, as it’s set firmly between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, making it a Star Wars prequel.

Related: Everything We Know About Next Year’s Epic ‘Star Wars’ Installment

Players will assume control of Kay Vess, a female character described as a “scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix.” As a criminal, you’ll go up against the galaxy’s most notorious crime syndicates.

Fans have already drawn comparisons between Kay Vess and Han Solo. But those hoping to see Solo in action in the game will be sorely disappointed. Anyone who knows their Star Wars chronology will be aware that, as the game takes place between Empire and Return, Han Solo is, for lack of a better term, out of action.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Releases Footage for Epic “In-Between-Quel” Coming in 2024

A better word would be “carbonized.” Han Solo (Harrison Ford) is essentially frozen at the end of the second film in the Original Trilogy and handed over to crime lord Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, who wastes no time using him for decorative purposes in his palace.

With all that said, Han Solo may still appear in the game (in carbonized form, of course), as we see him in the trailer, along with those above grotesque gangster slug. It’s likely there will be some sort of mission involving transporting him as cargo.

Related: Which Open-World Game Will Be the Biggest — ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Avatar’, or ‘Star Wars’?

However, in a recent interview with the latest issue of Edge magazine (via Video Game Chronicles), Star Wars Outlaws director, Julian Gerighty, talked about the influence behind the character of Kay Vess, citing Han Solo as the most significant source of inspiration among many other similar characters (another of which is also played by Harrison Ford):

“When you think of a scoundrel, your mind goes to Han Solo,” he said, “it goes to Lando, it goes to Indiana Jones, to James Bond, to Captain Jack Sparrow. It was the fantasy I connected with the most in the Original [Star Wars] Trilogy – as a kid, I was a much, much bigger fan of Han Solo and Chewbacca than any of the others.”

Gerighty went on to explain that the game’s developers, Massive Entertainment, wanted the main hero to be “a little bit more relatable” than Han Solo, and “more of a rookie, a petty thief, who ends up in a situation that’s much bigger than they ever expected.”

Related: Footage Released for Next ‘Avatar’ Installment Amid Sequel Delays

Kay Vess might look like a solid substitute for Han Solo, but her “Axolotl” pet, Nix hardly screams Chewbacca. Instead, he looks to be more of a fitting replacement for Grogu, who won’t return to Disney+ anytime soon. On that note, it doesn’t look like Han Solo will be returning to Star Wars, either. At least not the non-carbonized version.

Check out Star Wars Outlaws‘ official gameplay walkthrough below:

Check out the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below:

Related: 7 Things We Need From an Open World ‘Jurassic Park’ Game

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Star Wars Outlaws will release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

How do you feel about Han Solo being replaced in the upcoming Star Wars prequel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!