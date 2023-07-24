‘Star Wars’ Confirms Return of Original Trilogy Character in Upcoming Prequel

A central Original Trilogy character is about to reclaim his throne…

Next year will see the arrival of an epic Star Wars installment that could change the faraway galaxy as we know it. But while Disney and Lucasfilm are developing the brand-new Sequel Trilogy-era film that will see the return of Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley), first, Star Wars fans will return to the pre-Disney Star Wars era.

The upcoming open-world video game Star Wars Outlaws (2024) takes place between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), the perfect setting for a game that revolves around a criminal, with the war between the Empire and the Rebellion making the galaxy fertile for such activity.

Not only will players be able to immerse themselves into the faraway galaxy like never before, but they will also encounter characters from the Original Trilogy. The trailer teases a carbonized Han Solo and the grotesque Tatooine crime lord Jabba the Hutt in cutscene footage, but now we know these characters will appear in the game.

Per Game Rant, it was revealed during a one-hour dedicated Star Wars Outlaws panel at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con that players, who will assume control of the scoundrel, smuggler, and bounty hunter, Kay Vess, will have the opportunity to do business with and even betray, Jabba the Hutt, during his rule over Tatooine’s criminal underworld.

Players will also see Han Solo encased in carbonite in Jabba’s Palace. Recently, it was revealed that Kay Vess is heavily inspired by the “scruffy-looking nerf herder,” making her a fitting replacement for the beloved character.

There’s also every possibility that Han’s loyal Wookie friend Chewbacca will appear. However, Kay will be accompanied throughout the game by former Separatist Battle Droid ND-5 and her Axolotl companion Nix, who may temporarily replace Grogu.

During the panel, Ubisoft also showcased a brand-new behind-the-scenes feature for the upcoming game, in which the developers talk at great length about the inspiration behind the game’s settings, visuals, characters, and gameplay. Check it out below:

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Check out the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below:

Star Wars Outlaws will release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

Are you excited to see Jabba the Hutt return in Star Wars Outlaws? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!