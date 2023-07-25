New ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Could Change the Entire Franchise

There are several Star Wars projects on the horizon. Ahsoka (2023) will premiere on Disney+ next month, while other live-action shows like Skeleton Crew (2023), Andor Season 2 (2024), and The Acolyte (2024) are also inbound.

As for the silver screen, there’s a Sequel-era film in development, which will see the return of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and take fans the farthest into the future of the faraway galaxy they’ve ever been — 15 years after Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

But most fans don’t want to go forward — they want to go back. And though many of the shows, movies, video games, books, and graphic novels, remain, in many ways, anchored to the Original Trilogy, they’re not quite the same thing. But what if fans could suddenly immerse themselves into the Original Trilogy like never before?

Next year, the open-world game Star Wars Outlaws (2024) will arrive on gaming consoles. Set between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), players will find themselves in control of the scoundrel, smuggler, bounty hunter, and outlaw, Kay Vess (Humberly González).

The incredibly ambitious game from developers Massive Entertainment and publishers Ubisoft may change the faraway galaxy as we know it, and here’s how…

1. It’s set during the pre-Disney Star Wars era

Star Wars Outlaws takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and recently, the developers revealed that they have designed the game in such a way that it shares similar visuals and aesthetics with the Original Trilogy films.

While the original films haven’t gone anywhere, it feels like it’s been “a long time” since we’ve experienced new stories set between the beginning of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977) and the end of Return of the Jedi (novels, etc. notwithstanding).

Shows such as The Mandalorian (2019), The Book of Boba Fett (2021), and Ahsoka take place five years after the Original Trilogy, while the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) and Andor (2022) take place several years before.

There also don’t appear to be any upcoming Star Wars TV shows, whether live-action or animated, or Star Wars movies, set during the Original Trilogy. But Star Wars Outlaws will finally allow fans the opportunity to return to the pre-Disney era.

Should the game prove popular and successful (yes, we know, what a silly thing to say), here’s to hoping Disney and Lucasfilm will take notice and finally stop avoiding the Original Trilogy in the same way they’ve been avoiding the Sequel Trilogy era for so long.

2. Kay Vess will replace Han Solo

Star Wars Outlaws may finally teach the franchise how to let go of its original characters in a more positive way. For a long time, Star Wars has remained handcuffed to several characters from the Original Trilogy, such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and Han Solo.

Now, despite the fact Outlaws is set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, there may finally be an opportunity for fans to let go of some of these characters without having to watch them get killed off unceremoniously like they are in the widely hated Sequel Trilogy films, Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), and The Rise of Skywalker.

Recently, the game’s director Julian Gerighty revealed that Han Solo has heavily inspired the main character Kay Vess. Harrison Ford has long since stepped away from the role of Han Solo (he’s no choice, really — not only is he 81 years old, his character is killed off in The Force Awakens), and there’s no telling whether Alden Ehrenreich will ever return to play the character after Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) essentially bombed at the box office.

As such, Kay Vess could fill the void and may, over time, become just as iconic as the Millennium Falcon pilot, and appear in future Star Wars material beyond the world of gaming.

3. Nix will replace Grogu

Star Wars is no stranger to “cute” characters, and while Grogu may be the cutest character in the franchise, he certainly isn’t the first. Whether it’s the Ewoks or droids like R2-D2 and BB-8, Star Wars is known for giving many of its human characters sidekicks in the form of small, adorable creatures. And Star Wars Outlaws is no exception.

Nix, the “Axolotl” companion to the game’s main character Kay Vess, is the first of his kind to appear in Star Wars, and it goes without saying that his large, innocent, puppy dog-like eyes, or his tiny, pet-inspired shape, are no accidents. Nix will prove incredibly useful throughout the game, as he can access places that Kay can’t.

While it’s impossible to replace “Baby Yoda,” who shot to stardom here in the real world after first appearing in The Mandalorian, Nix could serve as a temporary replacement for the character, who won’t be returning to our screens for quite some time, as there’s no release date in sight for The Mandalorian Season 3, or Dave Filoni’s Mando-Verse film.

But how would this change the Star Wars franchise? Din Djarin/the Mandalorian and Grogu are two of the most iconic characters, so much so that it’s almost impossible to remember a time without them. And though it’s unlikely, there’s every possibility Kay Vess and Nix could become “the next big thing” in terms of Star Wars characters.

4. Fans will finally have control of Star Wars

Since the arrival of the first installment in the Sequel Trilogy in 2015, fans have been incredibly divided over Disney’s handling of Star Wars. Many would even argue that the live-action shows, which to some extent have breathed new life into the franchise, are no better than The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

Either way, criticism isn’t limited to the silver screen and Disney+ — the absurdly expensive hotel experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has made many headlines since first landing in Disney World last year, but for all the wrong reasons.

Where the Sequel Trilogy is concerned, YouTube is teeming with videos from people who have put forward their ideas for what could have been. Needless to say, countless Star Wars fans would love to have some measure of control over the IP.

Star Wars Outlaws may help satisfy those desires. Not only is it the first open-world game in the franchise, fans will finally be able to forge their adventure in the faraway galaxy (there’s even an honor system similar to Red Dead Redemption 2).

Could Outlaws help remedy all the anger that has permeated the fanbase in recent years? We hope so, because we all know where anger leads!

5. It might lead to a Star Wars reboot

We know what you’re thinking: What in the faraway galaxy are you talking about? When it comes to reboots, Star Wars might seem like the most sacred franchise of them all, but there’s no telling what the future might hold.

Who could have ever predicted that the original three films would be followed up with the inferior prequel and sequel trilogies, both of which pale in comparison to the Original Trilogy and then some.

Though it’s doubtful Star Wars will ever be rebooted, never say never. The live-action series Ahsoka may introduce time travel into the franchise (which has already been explored in the animated show Star Wars: Rebels), which could give Disney and Lucasfilm the plot device they need to create a brand-new Star Wars timeline.

And when you consider the fact that Warner Bros. announced a Harry Potter reboot not long after the release of the open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2023), Outlaws could be followed with news that Star Wars will also, in some shape or form, be rebooted.

Here are two videos that will catch you up on all things Outlaws. There’s also a brand-new behind-the-scenes feature that was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend.

Check out Star Wars Outlaws‘ official gameplay walkthrough below:

Check out the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below:

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Star Wars Outlaws will release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

Are you excited about Star Wars Outlaws? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!