DeSantis’s Board Proposes Tax Changes For Disney World

DeSantis’ new board has proposed changes to the current tax rate.

This was all put in motion last year when The Walt Disney Company pushed back against Florida’s highly controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, or as it was more commonly referred to, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

After Disney publicly denounced this bill, Gov. Ron DeSantis was out for blood, looking for any chance he could get to take Disney down a few pegs.

After several threats from other Conservative political figures, some of which recommended that Disney lose its “No Fly” Zones over both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, it was revealed that DeSantis was working on stripping Disney of its ability to govern itself.

Eventually, DeSantis was successful, with a new board taking control of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The new board, which is now controlled by the state of Florida, is called The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

This board recently proposed property tax cuts. Specifically, the cut would affect the millage rate by around 7 percent. Tax increases were a common concern for residents who would be affected by this new board.