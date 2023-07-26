Emergency Airlift Takes Place at Disneyland Park

Guests watched as an emergency airlift took place at Disneyland.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are full of iconic rides, attractions, and experiences that Guests have come to love over the last several decades. From Matterhorn Bobsleds and Space Mountain to “it’s a small world” and Haunted Mansion, there’s a nearly limitless amount of incredible and immersive experiences waiting for Guests!

However, one of the most iconic Disney attractions is a lot more focused on comedy than the others, allowing Cast Members to provide their own spin on a legendary ride.

Jungle Cruise is a beloved attraction that can be found at several Disney Parks, including Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California. As Guests are taken on a tour of the jungle, they’re guided by a hilarious skipper that tells jokes and other stories during their adventure.

However, no one expected what happened recently at this attraction in Disneyland.

Guests got quite an unusual sight as they visited the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. A helicopter could be seen flying above Adventureland, and the reason is quite unbelievable.

Apparently, an elephant animatronic was malfunctioning on the attraction and needed maintenance. However, this figure was so large that removing it from the ride was not an easy task. According to a Cast Member, the elephant was airlifted by this helicopter to a maintenance area, allowing Disney to fix the issue off-property.

This is one of the coolest and most bizarre sights we’ve ever seen at the Disney Parks. This is truly something you don’t see every day.

Hopefully, the issue regarding the elephant animatronic was solved, and will return soon to Jungle Cruise at Disneyland.

