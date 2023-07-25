Iconic Disneyland Attraction Brought Back to Theme Park

A legendary Disneyland attraction is finally back!

Whether you’re visiting Universal Studios, Six Flags, or Disneyland, there’s one thing Guests will run into at each and every theme park: ride closures. No matter what theme park you may be at, this is almost an everyday occurrence, with one, two, or sometimes even three major rides shut down on any given day.

Of course, this is a necessary process for all theme parks, allowing employees to resolve any maintenance issues a certain ride may have. Still, it’s always disappointing to see a ride like Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, or Expedition Everest closed on the exact day you happen to be visiting.

After a whirlwind of closures, openings, reclosures, and reopenings, a classic Disneyland attraction is finally available for Guests. Alice in Wonderland is once again open in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, meaning Guests can finally experience one of the most iconic and classic Disney dark rides available.

Earlier this summer, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride all closed at the same time, leaving Fantasyland feeling awfully empty. Thankfully, each one of these rides has slowly returned to Disneyland Park, allowing Guests to get wrapped up in the magic of classic Disney dark rides once again.

Alice in Wonderland is a ride Guests will not find at the Walt Disney World Resort, with Disneyland’s version being completely unique.

In other news, Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort in California can finally experience Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway. As part of the renovation of Toontown, Disney brought over this trackless dark ride from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where it first opened in 2019.

What’s your favorite classic Disney attraction? Do you prefer dark rides or thrill rides? Let us know in the comment section below!