Disney Closing Multiple Theme Park Rides Starting Next Month

When Guests visit the Disney theme parks, they need to be prepared for ride closures. It’s an unfortunate but necessary part of any theme park experience, but that doesn’t make it any less frustrating. Thankfully, Disney typically reveals these closures ahead of time, giving Guests the opportunity to adjust their plans accordingly.

Earlier this year, Inside the Magic discovered that not one but three classic Disneyland attractions would be closing this summer.

When taking a look at the official Disneyland Resort calendar, several classic rides and attractions are slated to close very soon. The following attractions will shut down on June 5th at Disneyland Park:

Alice in Wonderland

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Peter Pan’s Flight

Thankfully, these closures will not last long, with each attraction reopening in June. Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and Alice in Wonderland will reopen on June 16, with Peter Pan’s Flight reopening on June 30. These three rides are some of the most beloved experiences at Disneyland, so we hate that some Guests will miss out on their chance to ride them.

These three attractions are some of the most well-known experiences in the Disney Parks. However, Guests in Florida can only ride Peter Pan’s Flight, as Alice in Wonderland and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride are exclusive to Disneyland. Hopefully, this will help you plan your upcoming trip accordingly.

Guests visiting Disneyland can look forward to an all-new experience now that Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway is open at Mickey’s Toontown. This trackless dark ride first made its way into the Disney Parks at Walt Disney World, and now west coast Guests can enjoy this impressive attraction.

Will you be visiting Disneyland soon? What’s your favorite classic Disney ride?