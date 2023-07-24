Disney Suddenly Closes Space Mountain, TRON Rides at Magic Kingdom

Multiple rides are now offline at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of iconic and classic theme park attractions, especially at the Magic Kingdom. As Guest make their way through Main Street U.S.A., and head toward the magnificent Cinderella Castle, they’ll find themselves surrounded by some truly incredible rides, attractions, and experiences.

Two of the most popular rides can be found in the Tomorrowland option of the Park, one of which is decades old and one that just opened this year.

We’re, of course, talking about Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle/Run, two of the most popular roller coasters at the entire Walt Disney World Resort.

Unfortunately, both of these attractions are currently closed, with no reopening timeframe given. The reason for these closures is unknown, so stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for further updates! These closures will surely cause quite a backup at Tomorrowland, if not the entirety of Magic Kingdom, due to how popular they are,

Of course, Guests can still enjoy the rest of Magic Kingdom, including legendary rides like Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Peter Pan’s Flight.

TRON Lightcycle/Run opened earlier in 2023 after several years of construction and development. The ride was first announced all the way back in 2017, shortly after the original version of the roller coaster opened at the Shanghai Disney Resort.

This isn’t the only new roller coaster Guests can experience while visiting the Orlando, Florida Resort. Over at EPCOT, Guests can hop aboard Guardian of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewwind, a thrilling adventure into space.

While riding this Marvel-centric attraction, Guests will go up, down, and spin around as one of six different songs play.

What’s your favorite Disney roller coaster?