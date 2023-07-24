Disney Introducing “Free” Line-Skipping, Eliminates FastPass Completely

The new version of FastPass is coming soon!

Over the years, Disney has significantly changed the ways Guests stand in line at its theme parks. From Walt Disney World in Florida to Disneyland Paris, you can buy your Mickey Ears that you’ll be waiting in line at one point or another.

This is why Disney introduced FastPass so many years ago, allowing Guests an opportunity to skip standby issues. This system was, of course, abandoned by Disney at the American theme parks, with a new system called Disney Genie taking over.

However, the Tokyo Disneyland Resort is about to receive an exciting new change, one that won’t cost Guests anything.

Earlier his year, the Tokyo Disney Resort announced that a new pass would be coming to celebrate the Resort’s 40th anniversary. We knew that this new pass, called the Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass, would be released this summer, but we now know when Guests will finally be able to use it!

It’s now been confirmed that this new pass will begin rolling out on July 26, meaning Guests will be able to enjoy it for the remainder of the summer.

This new system will operate similarly to how Disney Genie does at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but of course, will not cost Guests a dime.

This is an incredibly exciting move, and we hope to see something like this make its way over to Disneyland and Walt Disney World someday.

Below are the attractions that will be featured as part of this new anniversary pass:

Tokyo Disneyland

Star Tours: The Adventures Continue Space Mountain

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters

Big Thunder Mountain

Pooh’s Hunny Hunt

Haunted Mansion

Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek!

Tokyo DisneySea

Aquatopia

Indiana Jones® Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Turtle Talk

Nemo & Friends SeaRider

The Magic Lamp Theater

Raging Spirits

Have you used Disney Genie? What are your thoughts on this service?