New Government Orders to Impact Future Disney Guests

A recent change in travel guidelines will affect those planning a Disney vacation.

Everyone knows that planning a Disney vacation can be extremely time-consuming and exceptionally stressful. The sheer cost of a visit to Disneyland or Walt Disney World is enough to shut out a significant portion of potential visitors.

However, it’s not every day that new government orders throw a wrench into Guests’ vacations.

As a result of new ordinances by the European Travel Information Authorization System (ETIAS), Americans planning to visit an EU member nation will need to fill out a visa application before traveling.

Aside from causing even more headaches to international travelers, this will also add a cost of $8 for each Guest. The application asks for basic information to be given out, including travel plans and security questions. Approval may cause headaches as well, with it taking up to 96 hours to be completed.

Tourism accounts for over 7% of the French economy, with Disneyland Paris as the country’s most popular attraction.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has been naming headlines recently but for far different reasons. Starting earlier in 2023, Disneyland Paris Cast Members went on strike, publicly declaring their working conditions unfit.

In the weeks and months since, there’s been several public demonstrations at the Resort, with employees blocking certain areas of the Parks from Gests, including the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Currently, there’s no end in sight to this disagreement, but the Disneyland Paris Resort has been forced to hand out refunds to Guests as a result.

The Resort has also been receiving a ton of complaints due to the recent changes to how Annual Passes work. Earlier this summer, Disneyland Paris announced that it would be completely changing its Annual Pass system, stripping quite a few benefits from tickets.

One of these removed benefits includes a special entrance to the Parks.

Will you be visiting the Disneyland Pars Resort anytime soon? Do you visit Disney World or Disneyland often?