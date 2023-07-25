Entire Disney World Area Abandoned, Land closed Indefinitely

Parts of EPCOT are looking completely abandoned by Disney.

In the last decade, the Walt Disney World Resort has embarked on multiple large-scale projects, some of which have been some of the largest The Walt Disney Company has ever conducted.

From Magic Kingdom to Animal Kingdom, multiple new lands, rides, attractions, restaurants, and shopping locations have opened, giving Guests visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth” even more magic and fun around every corner.

Of course, the largest and most impressive expansions would have to be Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

However, one project has lasted longer than both, becoming infamous at the Resort.

It’s almost become a joke at this point to check in on EPCOT’s current transformation progress. Starting several years ago, Disney started on a journey that would eventually see the theme park completely transform into something new.

Part of this transformation includes new lands, World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The construction on these three lands has been ongoing for quite some time, with several delays affecting the project.

Part of this transformation included updating the abandoned Wonders of Life Pavilion into a new experience for Guests to enjoy. This was effectively canceled, though Disney never officially admitted to abandoning the project.

However, what makes the ongoing construction so interesting at EPCOT is that most of what’s going on is viewable by Guests.

A new look at these areas was shared on Twitter by a Guest riding the Monorail:

Wonders of Life Dome & Moana Journey of Water as seen from the Monorail on July 22nd, 2023

Wonders of Life Dome & Moana Journey of Water as seen from the Monorail on July 22nd, 2023 pic.twitter.com/aYlXgkFiNY — SONDER QUEST (@SonderQuest) July 25, 2023

As you can see, the Wonders of Life Pavilion is still looking as abandoned as ever, with the new Moana attraction found in the central area of the Park.

This new experience, called Journey of Water: Inspired By Moana, will allow Guests to walk through at their own pace.

EPCOT’s nighttime show Harmonious was canceled earlier this year as well, leaving many waiting for its eventual replacement. We don’t have much news on what will replace Harmonious, so stay tuned here as more information becomes available.

Work is also continuing on ComuniCore Plaza, with no set date on when Guests can expect this project to be done. To quote Disney itself, “EPCOT is always in a state of becoming.”

What’s your favorite theme park at Walt Disney World? Do you enjoy visiting EPCOT?