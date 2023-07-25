Disneyland Ride Left Totally Empty During Rare Experience

One of Disneyland’s most iconic rides was left practically empty.

Although all the Disney Parks around the world are unique experiences, there’s one thing that they all have in common: crowds.

Whether you’re visiting Walt Disney World in Florida or the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan, you can always count on there being massive amounts of Guests visiting.

From the amazing dining and shopping locations to the incredible rides and attractions, we’re not surprised that the Disney Parks are always crowded.

In a bizarre turn of events, the Walt Disney World Resort has been relatively empty as of late, reaching record-low attendance numbers over the month of July. This is not the case for Disneyland, which has remained steady with its crowds.

However, it’s not every day you get to see a totally empty queue for a ride at the Disney Parks, which is exactly what one lucky Guest got to see recently.

As you can see in the photo below, this lucky Guest got a glimpse of Space Mountain’s queue totally empty:

Empty Space Mountain is oddly nostalgic pic.twitter.com/lP8sjWCuXC — LMG Vids (@LMGVids) July 24, 2023

Due to it being one of the most recognizable theme park rides in history, Space Mountain is consistently one of Disney’s most popular roller coasters. It may not be the newest or most impressive but there’s a level of charm that only rides like Space Mountain have.

The space-themed coaster can be found at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Soon, the version found at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort will close forever, with the Resort completely overhauling the Tomorrowland area of the Park.

This project will cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take several years to complete. For more on the project, click here.

Have you ever seen a Disney ride left totally empty? What’s your favorite Disney roller coaster?