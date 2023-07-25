Disney Guests Forced Through Backstage Area After Ride Breaks

Guests are now being forced to walk through off-limits areas at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Over the years, the Walt Disney World Resort has grown exponentially. Since 2019 several major rides and attractions have made their way over to “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” ranging from trackless dark rides to thrilling roller coasters. Disney’s Hollywood Studios received its biggest upgrade ever with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

This incredibly-immersive land allows Guests to live out their very own Star Wars adventures.

The two newest rides are TRON Lightcycle/Run, which can be found at Magic Kingdom, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

This Marvel-themed coaster takes Guests on a journey alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, tossing, turning, and spinning them around as they embark on a mission to, well, “guard the galaxy.”

Unfortunately, the preshow for this attraction is once again experiencing difficulties, with Guests being forced through a backstage area while Disney works on fixing the issues:

The pre-show is down at Cosmic Rewind! Guests are being redirected through a backstage door and are skipping the entire pre-boarding experience.

The pre-show is down at Cosmic Rewind! Guests are being redirected through a backstage door and are skipping the entire pre-boarding experience. pic.twitter.com/soMeIwd1Gd — ParkTwister🎡 (@ParkTwister) July 24, 2023

This is far from the first time we’ve seen this attraction’s queue break down, leaving Guests with a lackluster experience. Hopefully, Disney can fix the issues quickly and give Guests the full experience soon.

As we said, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the newest rides at Walt Disney World and is EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster.

The attraction is unique in that the ride vehicle spins Guests around as it moves along the track. The ride also plays one of six different songs, meaning each ride will be a new experience.

This attraction features the first-ever reverse launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world!

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments section below!