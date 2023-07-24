Disney After Hours Event Idea Bans Kids From Disney World, Adults Vote “YES”

Have you ever gone to Walt Disney World and wished no kids were around? Of course, the Most Magical Place on Earth is meant for Guests of all ages; it seems that the Disney adults have spoken and would like to see some 18+ nights.

Disney adults have been under scrutiny for a long time, as many have taken an issue with adults visiting Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom without children. It seems that riding the Seven Dwarfs Mine train with your best friend or partner instead of your child is a topic that leaves some folks on the internet in quite a stir.

That being said, Disney adults are still pushing for more adults and less kids in the theme parks.

Disney parody TikTok account Mouse Trap News has created their latest viral video stating that “Adult-only” Disney days are coming to Disney World this fall. As Mouse Trap News does precisely what its name entails, traps you in their parody, many innocent Disney fans who may not know the account is purposefully inaccurate tend to believe what they are told.

The video states that these “Adult-Only” days will give Guests who are 18+ a break from the strollers, crying, screaming, and “pain of navigating kids around Disney World”. The video continues to embellish the fact that Disney adults are taking over the parks, and Disney has acknowledged that, which is why these special “Adult-Only” days have been created. The video continues to spew compelling inaccurate facts and finally notes that the kids are not happy with this new offering as it means they would be “banned” from Disney Parks on certain days.

The video quickly went viral with over 4000 comments, many praising the fake idea.

Cupcakes:P chimed in and said, “THIS IS FANTASTIC! The kids were the only reason why I never wanted to go (and the lines), but with no kids there’s no crying, nagging, or kids”. Shanna Shanks is a mom, and even she thinks this is a good idea, “THIS IS FANTASTIC! The kids were the only reason why I never wanted to go (and the lines), but with no kids, there’s no crying, nagging, or kids”.

Other Disney fans chimed in, stating that they hoped that this event would also come to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Although some commenters knew that the account was a parody, they still stated that they wished that this was an actual event, with many other viewers noting that they would want a 21+ event to allow more drinking to be had in the parks without having to worry about children around.

Although an “Adults-Only” Disney event is not in our near future, Guests can attend many After Hour Disney Parks events in the theme parks. Disney describes their After Hour events: “You can experience more magic in less time when one of our theme parks stays open for three extra hours after the park closes for Guests with special event tickets to attend Disney After Hours. With a ticket to Disney After Hours, you can explore one of our theme parks like never before—with lower wait times for attractions. In the midst of all the fun and festivities, take time to refuel with ice cream novelties, popcorn and select beverages—included with the cost of admission.”

Event highlights include:

Lower Wait Times for Attractions

This event lets a limited number of Guests explore the park after it closes, offering shorter wait times at some favorite attractions.

This event lets a limited number of Guests explore the park after it closes, offering shorter wait times at some favorite attractions. Snag Some Snacks

Delight in ice cream novelties, popcorn and select beverages—all included in the cost of this ticketed event—available at carts stationed throughout the park.

The two current After Hours events include Disney H2O Glow After Hours at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney After Hours at EPCOT. Soon, we will see the start of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, another event after Magic Kingdom closes on select nights.

Would you like to see an “Adults-Only” After Hours event at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World for a magical vacation, the Walt Disney World Website can be a great tool to begin planning your trip! You can start exploring their theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new “Frozen” characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff) or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with the World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs! You can also begin looking for your Disney World Resort! Suppose you want to stay at a Deluxe monorail Resort like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa or a Value Resort where you can hop on the Skyliner like Disney’s Pop Century Resort. In that case, it is always fun to begin looking for a room that would best suit you and your party. Plus, it has all the information you need on Disney Genie+ so that you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.