Disney Seeks to Incentivize “Disney Adults” With New Offering

Despite the constant online backlash against “Disney adults,” Disney seemingly wants to incentivize grown-up visitors to plan a trip.

The online community of Disney fans often has polarized opinions regarding the latest theme park news, upcoming Disney movies, incidents occurring at the Parks, and even the newest merchandise. But perhaps one of the most divisive and discussed topics in the Disney community is “Disney adults.”

With parents aggressively complaining online about waiting behind “Disney adults” in lines, sharing ruined experiences at the Parks, criticizing their behavior, and questioning their reason to visit the Parks — despite many entitled parents and children behaving the same way — it’s safe to say that “Disney adults” are not well looked upon by all.

While some Guests would want Disney to completely ban “Disney adults,” childless Guests, and influencers — as a major American theme park does — it would appear that Disney is aiming to do the opposite, incentivizing older Guests to visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure with an offering that helps boost their experience at the Parks and maximizes their time in the Parks without having to pay for the divisive Disney Genie+ service.

But how can older Guests skip the lines without paying for Genie+? As Philoctetes would say in the Disney animated classic Hercules (1997), “Two words,” Single Rider.

Disneyland officials recently added the fan-favorite attraction Soarin’ Around the World — set to shut down indefinitely this summer — to the Resort’s Single Rider system, allowing single Guests (or parties willing to be separated) to experience ten popular rides across Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure with reduced wait times, allowing them to have more time to explore and enjoy the Parks and their offerings.

Disneyland describes Single Rider as “a service that allows groups to split up and embark on select attractions individually.” Cast Members can direct Guests to the designated queues across the Resort, where their party will be separated to fill remaining seats that aren’t occupied by Guests utilizing stand-by lines. Single Guests can also take advantage of this service.

The attractions that offer Single Rider at Disney California Adventure include:

Goofy’s Sky School

Incredicoaster

Radiator Springs Racers

Grizzly River Run

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

Soarin’ Around the World

Additionally, Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! occasionally offers a “Buddy Pass” system, which works similarly to Single Rider. However, the availability of this offering varies.

Attractions at Disneyland Park that offer Single Rider are:

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Space Mountain

Disneyland Park also offers Single Rider on Splash Mountain, though as the permanent closure of the attraction approaches, this service is seemingly being offered intermittently.

It is worth noting that Single Rider does not grant immediate boarding or choice of seat and that Guests using the Single Rider service must meet all boarding requirements. Additionally, special seating requests may not be accommodated, and wait times and availability of the service may vary.

While there is no minimum age required to use the Single Rider lines at Disneyland Resort, per the Park’s website, it’s hard to believe that small children would take advantage of this offering, as parents should always accompany their children to ensure their safety, especially when riding Disney attractions.

