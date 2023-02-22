Divise Disney Upcharge Remains at All-Time-High Cost

Disney’s most divisive upcharge remains at an all-time-high price despite massive crowds rendering it useless.

After crowds swarmed Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, over the past holiday weekend, causing Disney’s loathed Genie+ service to be rendered useless, the divisive upcharge remains at an all-time-high cost for Guests visiting the Southern California theme parks.

The official Disneyland app has offered Guests the chance to “take [their] day to the next level” by purchasing Disney Genie+ service at $30 per Guest, the highest price we’ve seen Disneyland offer for the FastPass replacement, since at least last Sunday, February 19. The Disney Genie+ service has since remained at an all-time-high price of $30 per Guest — in addition to Individual Lightning Lane selections for attractions like Mickey and Minnie’sRunaway Railway, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Radiator Springs Racers — for Guests visiting the Parks.

Disneyland’s official website states that tickets for this week range between Tier 4 and Tier 6, some of the highest-priced tiers for Disneyland tickets as of the last price increase in October 2022. This could explain the equally higher cost of the Disney Genie+ service this week, as Disneyland announced that prices and availability for the service would vary by date.

As of this article’s publishing, tickets to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are available throughout the week, with both theme parks available and ticket prices ranging between $149 for Tier 4 tickets and $179 for Tier 6 tickets.

However, the official Disneyland website still offers Disney Genie+ service for $25 when purchased ahead of your visit by adding the service to your Park admission ticket, whether that be a one Park per day ticket or a Park Hopper ticket.

The official Disneyland website states the following regarding pricing for the Disney Genie+ service:

Take Your Day to the Next Level with Disney Genie+ Service