Disneyland Makes Unprecedented Announcement Before Completely Stopping Queue

As many Guests were eager to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend by visiting Disneyland and experiencing the Park’s iconic fireworks show, the crowds flooding both Disneyland Park and Disney California adventure caused Cast Members to give out an unprecedented announcement on a popular attraction.

Hastin (@hastin) posted on his Twitter, commenting on an unprecedented situation at Disneyland Resort this weekend. He said that the Lightning Lane queue, the separately paid service to skip lines at Disneyland, was so long that Cast Members had to make an announcement telling Guests in regular stand-by line that their wait time would be longer than expected as they started loading up Guests exclusively from the Lightning Lane onto the attraction. Hastin added that it was interesting how these situations didn’t happen when the FastPass system was in place.

Interesting situation at Incredicoaster: LL suddenly got very backed up, so they made a “your wait time will be longer than expected” announcement, and are now only draining the LL. It’s interesting how this stuff didn’t happen with FastPass.

While many users responded to Hastin’s tweet saying that similar situations were common at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, especially the latter, he pointed out that what surprised him was hearing a specific announcement to indicate a delay, adding possibly 20 minutes to the stand-by wait time, while loading exclusively Lightning Lane Guests.

Getting a lot of “this always used to happen” comments, and I’m sure it totally did. Especially in FL. Just don’t ever recall a specific announcement for/and the hard delayed (~20) standby stop with a 100% LL queue. Maybe setting expectations now with Standby queue is better.

Marty McFly (@Marty084) responded to this tweet by posting a video of a similar situation he witnessed three weeks ago, saying that during the time he waited in line, Cast Members were loading an insanely unfair ratio of Guests from the Lightning Lane, leaving Guests waiting in the stand-by line completely stopped. “People were sitting on the floor like it was a Black Friday campout, no one moving,” he added.

3 weeks ago I took this. I saw 87 LL to 5 SB, and 111 LL to 6 SB during my wait. The SB line started at the Foutain (normally a 35 min wait). People were sitting on the floor like it was a black friday campout, no one moving.

Many reactions commented on the Lightning Lane system, like Morgan (@MomoNaryan), who pointed out that since the system has a definite monetary value associated, Guests paying for the service have to be more than a priority now.

Since LL has a definite monetary value associated with it, they have to be even more than a priority now. I’d hate to be a merge CM nowadays.

