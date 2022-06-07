Exclusive Disney Dining Package Completely Sold Out Over a Month In Advance

There are several events for which Guests can book exclusive dining packages, whether it be a parade, a nighttime spectacular, or a fireworks show. These packages offer Guests several perks, including a meal, dessert, and credentials to access exclusive viewing areas depending on the location and the purchased package. However, there is one particular event for which dining packages had completely sold out over a month before it took place.
We’re talking about Plaza Inn’s Dinner Package with Reserved Viewing for the 4th of July Fireworks. While fireworks performances at Disneyland Resort are always memorable, there are few things more exciting and emotional to Guests than being able to see the sky being illuminated over Sleeping Beauty Castle on a special holiday, such as New Year’s Eve and, of course, the 4th of July.
The package offered an all-in-one meal package with reserved viewing for the spectacular 4th of July Fireworks show—a salute to the stars and stripes set to the sound of patriotic music. The slots for dining times went from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, all of them being full at the moment. Guests with a valid dining reservation will be granted a credential to the reserved viewing area for the 4th of July Fireworks show, performing at 9:30 pm on the 4th of July, per the Disneyland entertainment calendar website. Prices for this package were $75 per Guest (age 10+) and $45 per Guest (age 3 to 9), with taxes and gratuity not included.
More details on this dining package meal, per the official Disneyland website:
All Dining Packages Include:
- One entrée for dinner, specialty beverage, and individual dessert
- One lanyard and credential
- Reserved space for the fireworks viewing area
Guests (age 10+) Dining Package Menu
- Mouthwatering slow-roasted barbecue pork
- Fried boneless chicken thigh
- Smoked sausage
- Watermelon wedge
- Small corn on the cob
- Coleslaw
- Sharp cheddar mac and cheese
- Bread roll
- Individual classic apple pie
- Specialty beverage
- Choice of one beverage: 20 oz. fountain beverage or 20 oz. Dasani water
Guests (age 3 to 9) Dining Package Menu
- Chicken tenders
- Sharp cheddar mac and cheese
- Fresh watermelon salad
- Small corn on the cob
- Bread roll
- Individual classic apple pie
- Specialty beverage
- Choice of one beverage: small Dasani water or small low-fat milk
Sadly, as of June 7, there are no reservations available for this exclusive dining package, and available reservations probably sold out earlier than that date. The official Disneyland website shows the following messages when trying to book a reservation for the 4th of July.
While it is no longer possible to make a reservation for this specific dining package, learning about all the details included with the different offerings at the Park will make us want to enjoy this exclusive experience on our next trip.
Other exclusive dining experiences at Disneyland are the Main Street Electrical Parade Dining Package, at Plaza Inn, and the Fantasmic! Dining Package, at River Belle Terrace, and soon, at Blue Bayou Restaurant, which recently opened its doors again.
More on entertainment at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland currently has so many entertainment offerings for Guests to enjoy! World of Color is currently performing at Disney California Adventure, and at Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular as they light up the night. Fantasmic! also returned on May 28, and Guests can journey into imagination with Mickey Mouse at Rivers of America once again. The Tale of the Lion King is temporarily canceled due to Cast Members reporting ill, but performances will surely resume soon at the Fantasyland Theater at Disneyland Park!
Disneyland Park is currently making significant improvements to several attractions, with Pirates of the Caribbean closed for refurbishment and Tarzan’s Treehouse waiting for a complete reimagining. Toontown is also gearing up for a massive change that will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. However, there is still so much for Guests to enjoy! Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.
Have you ever experienced an exclusive dining package at Disneyland Park? Let us know in the comments below!