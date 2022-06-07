Exclusive Disney Dining Package Completely Sold Out Over a Month In Advance

There are several events for which Guests can book exclusive dining packages, whether it be a parade, a nighttime spectacular, or a fireworks show. These packages offer Guests several perks, including a meal, dessert, and credentials to access exclusive viewing areas depending on the location and the purchased package. However, there is one particular event for which dining packages had completely sold out over a month before it took place.

We’re talking about Plaza Inn’s Dinner Package with Reserved Viewing for the 4th of July Fireworks. While fireworks performances at Disneyland Resort are always memorable, there are few things more exciting and emotional to Guests than being able to see the sky being illuminated over Sleeping Beauty Castle on a special holiday, such as New Year’s Eve and, of course, the 4th of July.

The package offered an all-in-one meal package with reserved viewing for the spectacular 4th of July Fireworks show—a salute to the stars and stripes set to the sound of patriotic music. The slots for dining times went from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, all of them being full at the moment. Guests with a valid dining reservation will be granted a credential to the reserved viewing area for the 4th of July Fireworks show, performing at 9:30 pm on the 4th of July, per the Disneyland entertainment calendar website. Prices for this package were $75 per Guest (age 10+) and $45 per Guest (age 3 to 9), with taxes and gratuity not included.

More details on this dining package meal, per the official Disneyland website: