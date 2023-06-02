Disney Adults Turn Their Backs on Popular Park Experience

Disney adults are turning their back on a popular Walt Disney World Resort experience.

Disney adults, also known as Disney fans or Disney enthusiasts, are individuals who have a deep and enduring love for all things Disney. They are typically adults who enjoy and embrace the Disney brand, including its movies, theme parks, merchandise, and overall Disney culture.

Disney adults often have a strong emotional connection to Disney characters, films, and the nostalgia associated with their childhood experiences with Disney. They may collect Disney memorabilia, visit Disney theme parks regularly, dress up as Disney characters, participate in Disney-related events, and engage in online communities and forums to discuss and share their passion for Disney.

Over the course of the last few years, Disney adults have begun to get a bad reputation because of the behavior seen by many. Some have shared comments that have come off as thinking they are “better” than other people because they visit Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort so often. SomeDisney adults have become TikTokers or Vloggers, who have been rude to other Guests or even broken Disney rules by going into areas that are restricted. Still, they remain a significant part of the Disney fanbase.

Recently, many Disney adults shared that they had turned their back on a once-popular activity in the Disney Parks.

“After awhile, we stopped rope dropping and started showing up right at the announced park open,” one said on social media. “It was a lot less stressful and there was no waiting at the entrance. Of course we traded that no wait at the entrance for a bit of a longer wait in the first ride of the day. But I found it the tradeoff worth it.”

Another said they take advantage of staying late at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT, rather than arriving early.

“I started to get stressed out watching all the other people swarming in to rope drop,” they said. “And then the mad speed walk into the park. I started wondering why I even cared that much and I often just take my time now, enjoy my morning and my breakfast and just stroll in at my own time. I like to stay late and take advantage of shorter lines at the end of the day. 🙂 Still rope drop sometimes though.”

Though it has been controversial, one Disney adult said they make Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane fit in their budgets.

“We no longer rope drop ever. We make Genie+ and ILL fit in our budget and rely on that to take care of the waits for us. We also do breaks in the day and stay till close a lot. We are here now and didn’t even make it to MK till 1 pm (though we were there until 1am last night!). We love having the ability to sleep in and take a slower pace during the day.”

While rope dropping is certainly a smart tip for many who want to get as much done as possible when visiting Walt Disney World Resort, it does come at the cost of losing sleep, and it seems many of Disney’s biggest fans are beginning to move away from the practice.

What’s your thoughts on rope-dropping? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!