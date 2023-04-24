Disney Vlogger Throws Tantrum After Nearby Kids Make Noise While They Record

Influencers, Live Streamers, TikTokers, and other social media content creators make their livings filming at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. While they bring the magic of the Disney Parks to fans at home, they also impact nearby Guests trying to enjoy their vacations. Even though some fans have called for stricter rules about content creation, a Guest recently insulted by a Disney vlogger simply asked that creators be more considerate toward nearby families.

“We were in EPCOT Friday night…Of course two of my preteen kids were tired, worn out, and at each others throats,” Reddit user u/drirun wrote. “My 3 year old wanted a picture, that just so happened to be at a spot where a vlogger was recording their exit video (‘Click the thumbs up, leave a like, blah blah blah.’)”

“Of course they made a comment about my kids being loud, and started (more than once) to try to rerecord this exit,” the Guest recalled. “While mumbling under their breath.”

“I understand you make touring the parks a job. But you need to understand, the parks are a place where families are. Tired families. Exhausted families. Either wait until the families are gone,” they pleaded. “Or at least have the tact to not make smart *ss comments about the noise, while they are around.”

Thousands of Disney Parks fans upvoted the post in support, and hundreds voiced their frustrations with Walt Disney World vloggers.

“The better vloggers, and the rarer ones, will wait and be patient,” u/TheMandoAde888 wrote.

“Such a double edge sword,” said u/Anxious_Rock_3630. “We have two we love and helped us immensely with our first trip in February. We still watch their videos for new ideas for our next trip. But man, you’d hope they could be reasonable and civil.”

