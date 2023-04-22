A Guest recently had a less-than-magical interaction with two Disney characters, who judged her for a bold fashion decision.

Guests, young and young at heart, can meet their favorite Disney characters when they visit Disneyland Resort — although dressing like them is not always well regarded. Whether you love Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Chip, Dale, Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, Cinderella, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Sulley, Buzz Lightyear, or Woody; Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are home to immersive themed lands to find all of these characters and more!

However, while most character interactions are wholesome and memorable, a Guest recently shared a less-than-magical experience as a divisive Disney character judged her fashion decisions.

Kat (@kasiadiaries) recently posted a video on TikTok while visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, one of Disneyland Park’s most immersive — and expensive — lands.

And while one of the most exciting things to do when exploring Black Spire Outpost is encountering Kylo Ren, First Order Stormtroopers, Boba Fett, Mando and Grogu, Chewbacca, or Rey, Kat had a different experience when Rey judged her Anakin Skywalker shirt, telling her to “ask the younglings” after Kat said Anakin had once been good, making faces of disapproval during the interaction. You can see the video below:

At least Chewie agreed with me lol #starwars #galaxysedge #waltdisneyworld #disneyworld #disney #reyskywalker #chewbacca #fyp #screammovie

While Rey’s comments were all in good fun, it’s ironic (Palpatine pun intended) to see her judge Guests by wearing an Anakin shirt after she fought to keep his lightsaber and eventually (spoilers) even took the Skywalker last name herself. How’s that to ask the younglings about?

More on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Parks

At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests can enjoy the two attractions Black Spire Outpost offers, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Batuu is also home to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Savi’s Workshop, and Oga’s Cantina. Guests can also interact with Rey, Chewbacca, Vi Moradi — an exclusive character of Galaxy’s Edge — Kylo Ren, and even First Order Stormtroopers.

With the smashing success of the Star Wars-inspired Disney Plus shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Guests can meet Mando, Grogu, Boba Fett, and Fennec Shand as they patrol Batuu. The debut of these characters also came as a response to Guests demanding the arrival of more characters from the Star Wars universe to the Parks, considering the frequency with which new characters from the MCU arrived at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. And with new shows on their way, we can only imagine the future plans for Batuu.

