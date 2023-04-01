Family Trip Ruined After Being “Robbed” at Disneyland

A recent visit to Disneyland turned out to be less-than-magical for a family after being robbed inside the Park.

Disneyland Resort is home to timeless rides and attractions, beloved characters, fantastic parades, breathtaking nighttime spectaculars, mouth-watering snacks, exciting new experiences, and much more. With the chance to “relive fond memories of the past and […] savor the challenge and promise of the future,” in Walt Disney’s words, it’s no wonder why the Happiest Place on Earth welcomes millions of families eager to make long-lasting memories while immersing themselves in Disney’s storytelling.

However, a recent trip to Disneyland Resort turned out to be a less-than-magical experience for a family after being robbed at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, an immersive land inspired by the stories and characters from the Star Wars movie franchise.

Jasmine Casanova (@jazzyallyourz) shared a video of her son inside Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers, one of the most expensive experiences within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and even in all of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. And while the interactive experience is also one of the most exciting and emotional, it turned out to be a “waste” for this family.

For those of us who have not visited Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers (possible spoilers ahead), the interactive experience takes Guests through the process of selecting and building a customized lightsaber, with an emotional finale during which all Guests ignite their lightsabers together after hearing a memorable Star Wars character. However, in Jasmine’s video, her son’s lightsaber failed to ignite during the emotional ending, leaving the young child confused and the whole family disappointed.

While a Cast Member rushed to help the family, the lightsaber malfunctioned and did not ignite, causing the child and his family to miss that emotional moment. Jasmine even commented her son was “never getting that moment everyone else got,” adding that her family was “robbed from the best part” of the experience after paying $240. You can see the video of the unfortunate incident below:

Payed $240 to build my sons own lightsaber at #saviworkshop only for it to not work! & never getting that moment everyone else got! & now the lightsaber malfunction because it turns yellow when its suppose to be purple. What a waste #bummer #disney #fyp #starwars #starwarsland #disneylandcalifornia #disneyland

While viewers offered solutions to the problem, commenting that the family could have asked to redo the experience or ask for a refund, the mother responded to some users with what felt like a negative attitude and giving the impression of not wanting to resolve the incident with Disney. As of this article’s publishing, Jasmine has not shared further comments on her experience.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Guests have had unpleasant experiences after visiting Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Inside the Magic reported on a Guest who had two faulty shipments of the overpriced item, another who had $500 in Star Wars merchandise destroyed, and a Guest whose group had the experience ruined by Disney’s Cast Members.

