Disney Guest Distraught After Their $500 ‘Star Wars’ Merchandise Is Destroyed

There are few lands more immersive and interactive than that of Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge found at Disneyland Park in Southern California and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort.

Galaxy’s Edge is home to two major attractions in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, as well as many unique experiences like Droid Depot, Savi’s Workshop, as well as Oga’s Cantina and the Milk Stand where you can enjoy some blue or green milk.

As part of the experience, Disney Park Guests are able to build custom merchandise, including droids and lightsabers. We recently shared an unfortunate experience where a Guest visiting Galaxy’s Edge saw their droid damaged in the shipping process while visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Unfortunately, it seems another Guest on the other side of the country just experienced a similar situation after building two custom lightsabers at Savi’s Workshop in Disneyland.

User @matchamina shared the video on TikTok.

As you can see in the video, both lightsabers were damaged in shipping. They are bent and the light only turns on to the point where they were bent. The user shared in an update that they spent $500.00 on the merchandise, but there was good news. Disney made it right and sent new blades to replace the broken ones.

Over at Walt Disney World Resort, the all-new Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser just opened. The immersive experience takes Guests on a “cruise” through outer space, which includes a stop at Batuu and much more.

What do you think of this incident with lightsabers at Disney? Let us know in the comments!