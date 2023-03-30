An influencer recently took Disney magic into his own hands, giving away hundreds of dollars to some lucky Guests at Walt Disney World Resort.

While Walt Disney World Resort is the Most Magical Place on Earth, many Guests have commented that the four Orlando Disney Parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — are losing their magic and providing less “magical” experiences. These comments come due to harsh interactions with overworked and underpaid Cast Members, multiple closures and breakdowns throughout the Parks, issues with the upkeeping of the Parks, and more.

However, a Guest recently took Disney magic into his own hands, going above and beyond to give multiple Guests an out-of-this-world experience by giving away nearly a thousand dollars at the Park.

Content creator Kurt Tocci (@kurttocci) is known for going over the top to spread joy and kindness. In a recent video, the influencer spent over $800 to “make some kids’ days” while exploring Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Tocci bought twenty Star Wars lightsabers inspired by multiple characters from the fan-favorite movie franchise, racking up an $809.20 bill at $39.99 plus taxes for each lightsaber, to give them out to kids at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for free. And while the content creator second-guessed his decision after seeing the pricey transaction, he stood firm in making magic at the Park. He walked to the Star Wars-inspired land carrying a backpack full of lightsabers while everyone kept looking at him “like I’m some insane person.”

After meeting some adorable young Guests, tricking a patrol of Stormtroopers, and receiving Chewbacca’s “Wookie acknowledgment,” Kurt managed to give away every lightsaber, putting a massive smile on the faces of the young Guests and their families, thanking him and even asking for a picture with him to remember the unique experience. You can see the video below:

This wasn’t the first time Kurt went to extreme lengths to make magic happen at a Disney Park, as last year the content creator spent $240 on Mickey Mouse-shaped balloons to give away to Guests at Disneyland Park, putting smiles on twenty families’ faces and even hearing Guests yell “Kurt you’re amazing!” as he walked around Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse’s “Partners” statue and Sleeping Beauty Castle. You can see that video below:

With these impressive — and expensive — acts of kindness at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, together with iconic rides, beloved characters, world-class entertainment, and so much more, it’s not hard to see why millions of families visit the Disney Parks every year!

