Timeless Disney Attraction Set to Reopen, Shut Down – And Reopen Again

Alice in Wonderland at Disneyland Resort is set to reopen, shut down, and then finally reopen again after a lengthy refurbishment.

Disneyland Resort Set to Have a Confusing Schedule for Alice in Wonderland

Disneyland Resort in California is home to many wonderful and timeless attractions. One of those attractions was recently closed for a lengthy refurbishment and will soon open up again to the public – only to close down again for a short time – to finally reopen, hopefully for a good while.

Alice in Wonderland is an indoor dark-ride attraction that has been around since 1958 but has recently undergone a lengthy refurbishment, like a routine one, to ensure all the animatronics and such work correctly for the best possible Guest experience.

Located in Fantasyland, the iconic attraction has been around for quite some time and will soon open back to the public for Guests to enjoy. The ride shut down on June 5 and is set to open on June 16, only to close again on July 5… to open back up on July 21 finally. Yeesh, get it together, Disney! All joking aside, we’re excited to see how the ride has changed following these refurbishments.

What Else Is Going On in the World of Theme Parks?

Aside from this confusing schedule for Alice in Wonderland at Disneyland California, there’s been some more news coming out of theme Parks worldwide.

Universal Orlando Resort announced their tickets for sale for their spookiest event of the year – Halloween Horror Nights.

Disney’s Chief Financial Officer is stepping down for good following some kind of health reason with her family. The news was a shock as no other indications of this occurring. Here’s to hoping her family issues get resolved and everything goes well!

Walt Disney World announced the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to Magic Kingdom on select nights starting November 9 and going through December 22.

A Disney bus driver was caught on camera giving Guest a magical moment that went viral on the TikTok platform.

The world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster shut down after a launch cable broke with Guests still on the ride.

For more news like this and more, follow Inside The Magic on all of our social media sites, and come back for all your latest and greatest news covering your favorite theme Parks on earth!